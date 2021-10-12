Heavily Panelled Retro Sneakers

New Balance introduces a new iteration of the 57/40 sneaker model with a new Oyster Pink colorway option. The retro inspiration behind the shoe is blended with contemporary touches. The shoes feature heavy paneling details and are marked with a large N logo on the side of the shoe. The...
If you find yourself hoofing it more than most, you’re already aware of just how important it is to cover your feet in a pair of the most comfortable sneakers. The most comfortable sneakers are key for avoiding any blisters or discomfort no matter how many miles you’re strolling. From your front door to that park you love three towns over, you’ll be thankful your feet are covered in sneakers made for walking.
Sure, some of the best running shoes for men will suffice as the most comfortable sneakers, but they’re not the only options. From basketball shoes to low-top canvas...
As varsity motifs, loose fits and skin-revealing cutouts gain momentum in women’s fashion this fall, designers and retailers are already considering their evolution for Fall/Winter 2022. The tell-tale signs already appear, evident in art, pop culture, consumer behavior and other product categories, according to a new Trendalytics report.
Using a proprietary algorithm, the product intelligence company identified five women’s wear themes and trends that are likely to grow over the next year. While the pandemic continues to weigh on creativity and manufacturing, and reinforce demand for practicality and versatility, macrotrends are shifting the winds.
Here’s a closer look at what’s in store...
New Balance introduces a new tonal iteration to detail its 1400 sneaker model for the season with a refreshing Steel Blue palette. The shoes are constructed from suede materials overlaying the silhouette around the heel section, the quarter panels, and the toe boxes. Muted grayscale and creamy hues follow the...
Nike introduces a new tonal version of the Air Force 1 Shell sneaker model in a Provence Purple palette. The shoes are made from lightweight fabrics across the upper with waterproof elements. It features additional stitching at the top in an exposed style before stacking overlays are finished around the eyelets.
K-Way works in collaboration with Engineered Garments on a new collection full of streetwear designs that are inspired by militaristic influences. The duo features four items in total, kicking off with the classic bomber jacket, a padded field jacket, a lightweight stretch padded parka, and the fisherman's hat to match.
The conceptual 'HYPERBOUNCE' sneakers have been designed by Alexander Ordonez as a futuristic footwear style created with an unexpectedly springy aesthetic for wearers to appreciate. The sneakers are equipped with a series of miniature balloons built into the sole that will literally put a spring into the step of the wearer. The sole will also absorb kinetic energy during wear to power built-in lights and give the sneakers a futuristically illusory aesthetic.
Editor's Notes: Eytys' new sneaker knows how to party. The Aphex, a mid-top silhouette that takes cues from basketball shoes, is entirely maximalist. In "Twilight," the sneaker features purple zebra paneling with hits of black mesh and smooth nubuck. A square toe nods to Eytys' signature chunky shape, a focal point of the brand's Spring/Summer 2022 collection. A spiky, cleat-like outsole wraps onto the heel and forefoot, recalling the Fugu and Kamasu, two older Eytys silhouettes.
Social Status introduces a Free Lunch design iteration of the Nike Dunk sneaker model for the season. The shoes are complete with a pink palette throughout the entire silhouette. It features a premium leather material across the toe boxes and quarter panels in a soft hue named Archaeo Pink. The...
As a part of the ongoing GETHSEMANE collection for the Fall/Winter 2021 season, Rick Owens continues to expand the Geobasket silhouette. This time around, the footwear line is offered in both kids and baby sizes. The iconic avant-garde silhouette is made in the Milk colorway detailed with black accents. The...
ASICS introduces its latest iteration of the GEL-Lyte III sneaker model in a Piedmont Gray colorway palette version with the lighter Glacier Gray. The new sneaker features color-blocking details across the silhouette and readies for the colder winter seasons of the year. The upper is made from suede materials for...
Chris “Chrisco” Hill got his foot in the door of the shoe industry by selling custom-painted sneakers out of his dorm room at Iowa Central Community College. The big reason his work caught on at the school’s Fort Dodge campus was because he served as a walking billboard for his work. Hill, a sports fanatic, customized his shoes–typically a white Nike Air Force One–to match his jersey collection, a look others wanted to replicate.
Jordan Brand introduces a new iteration of the Air Jordan 1 Element GORE-TEX sneaker model with the updated weatherized looks and a Black Grey colorway palette. The new shoes kick off with a deep green base foundation of Gore-Tex materials around the toe box and the quarter sections. Soft black...
Nike works in collaboration with Supreme once again on a new iteration of the Cross Trainer Low sneaker model for the season. The duo launch two colorway options for the season, both of which are detailed with three hues as the base palette. The first one is a black upper...
New Balance introduces a new tonal iteration of the 920 sneaker model for the fall season. It boasts a palette of sand and burnt orange for a seasonally appropriate set of hues. The 920 shoes draw inspiration from the brand's own 900 and 1000 series, spotlighting the manufacturing of its own Flimby factory.
Collegium introduces a new iteration of the Pillar Destroyer II sneaker model by the name Devastator for the season. The Californian label is recognized for the silhouette and draws inspiration from sneakers alike with popular colorways serving as the influence as well. The retro sneaker models are offered in Platinum Gray and Avio Blue. The shoes are made from premium materials with Italian calfskin leather materials sourced from Italy at the upper.
Salmon introduces the newest tonal iteration of the XT-4 Advanced sneaker model. This time around, it is inspired by the visual of a heat map and the tie-dye look of the map. The colorway blends together hues of Evening Blue, Lavender, and Nimbus Cloud. The upper is made from a...
With spooky season now in full effect, Nike has decided to unveil the first images of its new 'Halloween Dunk Low,' a limited edition, festive silhouette boasting an eye-catching orange and black colorway. The Halloween-themed sneakers come equipped with a range of notable features. The toe boxes, quarter panels, and...
After years of collaborating with Reebok on innovative sneaker designs, Pyer Moss -- an experimental fashion label founded by Kerby Jean-Raymond -- launched its own in-house shoe in 2020 called the 'Sculpt.' Now, about one year later, the brand has unveiled the 'Sculpt' in a striking red and black colorway.
This sustainable basketball sneaker has been conceptually designed by Dennis Johann Mueller as a footwear style that would provide avid athletes with a modular alternative to traditional varieties. The sneaker is imagined with detachable parts that could be swapped out when required or to adjust for the different needs of athletes. The entire shoe is held together using a cord locking system that holds things in place without glue for an increased attention to product longevity.
Those paying attention to the runways at Paris Fashion Week will have seen Lanvin’s collaboration with DC Comics and Balenciaga’s link up with The Simpsons. It was impossible to miss, as is the (re)emerging trend of cartoon sneaker collaborations. Brands collaborating with cartoon and comic franchises is nothing new. BAPE’s...
