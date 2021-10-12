CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Jazz One Ensemble Hosts Performance at Smith Recital Hall

Parnon
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarshall’s Jazz One ensemble big band performed Monday evening from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Smith Recital Hall. The Jazz One ensemble is one of two full big bands in the jazz studies program. It is directed by Jeff Wolfe, who teaches courses in jazz studies and

marshallparthenon.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kenosha News.com

Carthage College hosting recital, Homecoming concert

Carthage College hosts several free performances in the coming weeks:. Student recital featuring Zoe Gatz, 2 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 10) in the college's H.F. Johnson Recital Hall. Gatz will present her senior recital, title "Fearless," featuring guest artists Rachel Skowronski, Sophie Michalski, Rogelio Castro III, Tyler Meyer and Caitlin Preuss — all fellow Carthage students.
EDUCATION
Knox Pages

MVNU instrumental ensembles to perform Oct. 23

MOUNT VERNON – The music department at Mount Vernon Nazarene University will present a fall instrumental ensembles concert on Saturday, Oct. 23, at 1 p.m. in the R.R. Hodges Chapel/Auditorium. The community is invited to attend this free event. Due to campus guidelines, masks will be required. The concert will...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
NewsTimes

Milford Arts Council, Founders House, hosting gypsy swing jazz brunch

The Milford Arts Council performing arts theater and the Founders House Pub & Patio are hosting a special gypsy swing jazz brunch on Oct. 31. The event will be at The MAC, with doors opening at 11:30 a.m., and a performance by New York-based veteran guitarist Doug Munro and his gypsy swing group La Pompe Attack starting at 12:15 p.m. The venue is located at 40 Railroad Ave. South.
MILFORD, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lou Williams
Person
Mary Lou Williams
Person
Wes Montgomery
fredonia.edu

School of Music to host ‘Day of Jazz’ for high school instrumentalists

Fredonia Day of Jazz, a one-day workshop for intermediate to advanced high school instrumentalists interested in jazz improvisation, will be held at the SUNY Fredonia School of Music’s Mason Hall on Saturday, Nov. 13. The intensive program will provide an opportunity for students to work on all aspects of small...
FREDONIA, NY
Port Townsend Leader

Dmitri Matheny and his jazz super-group will perform in Port Townsend

Mixed between the catchy grooves of Stevie Wonder and the heavy ballads of Soundgarden, topped with a jazzy twist, is Dmitri Matheny. The exceptional flugelhornist and his super-group of musicians will bring a jazzy experience to listeners at the Cellar Door this Friday. Matheny and his talented group will perform...
PORT TOWNSEND, WA
Johnson City Press

Foreigner performing at Freedom Hall on Oct. 15

Veteran rock-and-roll band Foreigner will bring some of their greatest hits to Freedom Hall Civic Center next Friday. Foreigner was formed in 1976, and since then has sold over 80 million albums and is responsible for some of the biggest hits of the 1980s, including “I Want to Know What Love Is,” “Waiting for a Girl Like You” and “Juke Box Hero.”
MUSIC
bozone.com

Live performance lights up the Ellen stage with ensemble shows

Live performance lights up the Ellen stage with ensemble shows. Following its grand re-opening with the return of independent film screenings last month, Downtown Bozeman’s Ellen Theatre welcomes one of the most imitated and envied singing groups of all time to the stage. The Kingston Trio is set to perform on Thursday, October 14th. The music starts at 7:30pm.
BOZEMAN, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz Music#Jazz Guitarist#Recital#Jazz Studies#Marshall University#Instagram
The Daily Collegian

Christian Sands returns for live jazz performance Oct. 27

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Jazz pianist Christian Sands, who performed an on-demand streamed event in February 2021, will return to the Center for the Performing Arts at Penn State for a live concert at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, in Eisenhower Auditorium. Tickets are available online. Tickets also are available...
MUSIC
iheartoswego.com

Acclaimed Jazz Singer Nancy Kelly Performs Oct 23 at Oswego Music Hall

Oswego Music Hall continues its 2021-22 season featuring acclaimed jazz singer Nancy Kelly on Saturday, October 23. Kelly is a classically trained pianist who found her voice in jazz. "This lady is a study in jazz's cool, its phrasing, its nuance, and its sophistication. Kelly has wowed ‘em all over the world with her classic swing and elegance" RIJF. She was twice named “Best Female Jazz Vocalist” in the Downbeat Reader's Poll. She has recorded six critically acclaimed CDs and received four SAMMY Awards Best Female Vocalist & Best Jazz Group, Syracuse Sammy’s Hall of Fame. Accompanying Kelly will be Rick Montalbano on piano and Jimmy Johns on drums. Further information and videos are found at: https://www.nancykelly.com/ or https://www.facebook.com/NancyKellyJazz.
OSWEGO, NY
Volante

Stephanie Kocher and Friends perform faculty recital

After almost 20 years without a solo recital, adjunct flute instructor Stephanie Kocher will perform with staff collaborative pianist Diane Van Den Oever and the faculty wind quintet. Kocher said the theme for her recital is all based on birds, with one butterfly piece thrown in the mix. Some of...
MUSIC
Killeen Daily Herald

CTC to host jazz trio during guest artist performance at Anderson Campus Center

The Central Texas College Fine Arts department will host a jazz trio for its fall semester guest artist performance on Tuesday. Featured artists are Wade Girton, Connor Kent and Young Heo. The concert is at 7:30 p.m. in the Anderson Campus Center. Girton is a pianist and educator from the...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
phelpscountyfocus.com

Missouri S&T Jazz Ensembles and Wind Symphony to perform fall concerts

Music students in Missouri University of Science and Technology’s arts, languages, and philosophy department will perform two band concerts this October. The Jazz Ensemble concert will begin at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, in Leach Theatre of Castleman Hall, located at the corner of 10th and Main streets on the Missouri S&T campus. The ensembles will celebrate swing with performances of “Sing, Sing, Sing” and “In the Mood.” Other songs to be performed include “MacArthur Park” and the classic 1960s “Batman Theme.”
MISSOURI STATE
the university of hawai'i system

UH Wind Ensemble performs on stage for first time in 20 months

After being sidelined due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Wind Ensemble took the stage in-person for the first time since March 2020. The group live streamed its Fall Concert, which was performed at UH Mānoa’s Orvis Auditorium on October 10. All members and directors of the ensemble were required to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19.
HONOLULU, HI
gilavalleycentral.net

EAC Choirs to host vocalist Jami Rhodes for a recital next week

THATCHER, AZ— EAC’s Choirs will host Dr. Jami Rhodes, from East Carolina University, as their guest vocalist this semester. As part of her visit, Rhodes will share a recital that is open to the public on Monday, October 11. The recital will be held at 7:30 p.m. in the Activities Center – Lee Little Theater.
THATCHER, AZ
operawire.com

Carnegie Hall 2021-22 Review: Jonas Kaufmann in Recital

Jonas Kaufmann’s Musical Spell is Interrupted by Audience’s Antics. Way Back Before Times, in Sept. 2019, violin virtuoso Anne-Sophie Mutter stopped mid-concerto to confront an audience member filming during her performance. Her beef with the velvet-chair concert documentarian centered on rudeness, lack of respect, and the fleeting nature of live music. But since there isn’t a second chance to experience the magic once the notes have been played or sung, people want to capture it. I get that.
PERFORMING ARTS
NJ.com

Con Vivo is jazzing it up as it gets back into live performances

Con Vivo Music is getting back into live music with Rhapsody in Brew on Saturday, Oct. 16, at 1 p.m. at Departed Soles Brewery. The concert will feature classical music by George Gershwin -- the jazz-infused “Rhapsody in Blue” --alongside pieces by composers such as Judd Greenstein, Alexandra Gardner, and Michael Salvatore Grebla.
MUSIC
Observer

Superstar Tenor Jonas Kaufmann Performs at Carnegie Hall

Indoor performances of classical music have slowly begun to return to New York City with September seeing the season openers of both the New York Philharmonic and the Metropolitan Opera at Lincoln Center. On Saturday night Carnegie Hall’s Stern Auditorium hosted only its second presentation since March 2020 when heart-throb...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theflashtoday.com

Tarleton Jazz Ensembles 2 and 3 to Present Tuesday Concert

STEPHENVILLE — The Tarleton State University Department of Fine Arts will present Jazz Ensembles 2 and 3 in concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, in the Theater of the Clyde H. Wells Fine Arts Center in Stephenville. Admission is $5, or free with a Tarleton ID. The box office...
STEPHENVILLE, TX
Observer

Fredonia Wind Ensemble returns to live performances

Fredonia Wind Ensemble returns to live performances. Music composed by Leonard Bernstein for “West Side Story” along with “Lincolnshire Posy,” considered the masterwork for wind band by Percy Grainger, will highlight the State University of New York at Fredonia Wind Ensemble’s concert on Saturday at 8 p.m., in King Concert Hall.
FREDONIA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy