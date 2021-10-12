Jazz One Ensemble Hosts Performance at Smith Recital Hall

Oswego Music Hall continues its 2021-22 season featuring acclaimed jazz singer Nancy Kelly on Saturday, October 23. Kelly is a classically trained pianist who found her voice in jazz. "This lady is a study in jazz's cool, its phrasing, its nuance, and its sophistication. Kelly has wowed ‘em all over the world with her classic swing and elegance" RIJF. She was twice named “Best Female Jazz Vocalist” in the Downbeat Reader's Poll. She has recorded six critically acclaimed CDs and received four SAMMY Awards Best Female Vocalist & Best Jazz Group, Syracuse Sammy’s Hall of Fame. Accompanying Kelly will be Rick Montalbano on piano and Jimmy Johns on drums. Further information and videos are found at: https://www.nancykelly.com/ or https://www.facebook.com/NancyKellyJazz.

OSWEGO, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO