Young receivers provide spark for UConn; interim coach Lou Spanos hopes to be back as Yale awaits

UConn has been lacking for wins but in the last few weeks the Huskies have made their share of exciting offensive plays.

Several have come from a young receiving corps that includes two freshmen thrust into the lineup: Keelan Marion and Aaron Turner. Marion leads the team with 17 catches for 282 yards and four TDs, Turner has 18 catches for 135 yards. Then there is redshirt freshman Kevens Clercius, who has 12 catches for 102 and a TD.

Injuries suffered by sophomores Cam Ross (broken foot) and Matt Drayton (torn ACL) created the void.

“The ‘next man up’ phase is always something that’s preached in the program,” Turner said. “Your moment can come anytime. Somebody gets injured in practice or in the game, it’s always making sure you’re ready.”

As the 0-7 Huskies play host to Yale (2-2) on Saturday at Rentschler Field, the group will look to do more.

It took a while to adjust to the speed of the college game and find ways to get open for quarterbacks Tyler Phommachanh and Steven Krajewski, but they’ve become productive and known for spectacular plays against Wyoming and Vanderbilt. The latest: Marion’s over-the-shoulder catch with two defenders on his back for a 40-yard TD at UMass last week.

“The coverage they were playing, I knew it was a good play from the snap,” Marion said. “Once the ball was snapped, the corner just instantly bailed and … bingo.”

The group has had the chance to grow together under wide receivers coach Aaron Smith.

“Once I got here, he made me feel like I’d been here a long time,” Marion said. “He’s the best position coach I’ve ever had.”

Said Turner, “Coach Smith means a lot. As soon as I got the pads on he taught me the game of football in a broader aspect, teaches us life lessons.”

With a coaching search on there’s no way of knowing who will be here next year, but if the young receivers stay a new coach could inherit some ready-made offensive firepower.

“As a freshman, to make you a better player, experience is what you need,” Turner said. “Right now I feel I’m getting a lot of experience, getting a lot more comfortable with the game; the college game’s a lot faster. I’m getting comfortable with what you do and how to make plays. Being young, having a year of experience under our belt, is only going to make us more successful.”

Spanos eying return

Interim head coach Lou Spanos, who missed last week’s game after testing positive for COVID-19 and has been watching practices on his computer, could be back soon.

“If everything goes [well] I should be back on the sideline Saturday,” Spanos said.

The status of left tackle Ryan Van Demark, still in COVID protocol, and defensive back Jeremy Lucien, in concussion protocol, has yet to be determined for the Yale game.

Two QB system

UMass hurt UConn, especially in the fourth quarter, with its two-quarterback system. Yale plays similarly, adopting the approach after studying the Saints’ use of Drew Brees and Taysom Hill last year.

Junior Griffin O’Connor, the starter, has thrown for 868 yards and six TDs in four games. Sophomore Nolan Groomes, who played at Taft School in Watertown, is the runner, with 18 carries for 69 yards, but it’s not so predictable. Groomes has completed 12 of 14 passes, including a 57-yarder.

“We saw in spring [2020] we had two good quarterbacks,” Yale coach Tony Reno said. “Both bring different things to the game. We started looking at how we could scheme that. Nolan’s is a very athletic kid, very good runner and actually throws the ball very well, so we try to bring him into the game to do some different things on offense. He’s really worked at his craft to shorten his release and on making decisions with the football

Said Spanos: “We have certain packages for what they’re trying to do, trying to attack the defense with O’Connor or Groomes. It’s going to take time to defend but we had a good practice preparing for both of them.”

Staying in state

Dathan Hickey, Yale’s junior starting cornerback from Bristol Central, was briefly recruited by UConn, but had his heart set on Yale.

“They did recruit me a little bit coming out of high school,” he said. “We didn’t finish the recruitment process because I chose early where I wanted to be, but having the opportunity to play a school at the FBS level, with all the work we put in throughout the season, is exciting.”

Nick Tibbetts, long snapper from Montville, noted his mother, father and brother all graduated from UConn. “It’s going to be fun to have them all rooting for Yale.”

Patrick Conte, senior tight end, is savoring the chance to play up a level.

“It’s exciting for us on many levels,” he said, “an opportunity for us to showcase who we are as a team. A lot of us were recruiting by FBS schools and chose this path for a specific reason.”

