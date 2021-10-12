CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Calexico, CA

Smuggler abandons 7-year-old just north of the border

By Salvador Rivera
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f6qif_0cPLQ5CZ00

CALEXICO, Calif. ( Border Report ) — Border Patrol Agents from the El Centro Sector discovered an abandoned 7-year-old girl just north of the border last week.

The child, who was from El Salvador, was first spotted by agents who were monitoring the area’s remote video surveillance system.

They noticed a man with the little girl draped on his back, dangling on a rope ladder atop the 30-foot United States-Mexico International Fence.

The smuggler was reportedly attempting to lower the small child onto the U.S. side of the barrier.

VIDEO: Smugglers drop toddlers over 14-foot border wall in Santa Teresa

Agents approached the little girl once she was on U.S. soil.

A Border Patrol news release said agents decided not to approach or interrupt the smuggler thinking he might “panic and drop the child resulting in serious injury or death given the height of the border wall.”

The incident happened about two miles west of the Calexico Port of Entry.

According to the Border Patrol, the smuggler instructed the child to walk north before he returned to Mexico.

Agents conducted a welfare check of the child and transported her to the El Centro Sector’s Processing Center to be medically evaluated.

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.

She was fine and had suffered no injuries.

“No one, let alone a child of any age, should be exposed to the multitude of dangers when crossing illegally into this country,” Chief Patrol Agent Gregory K. Bovino said. “Smugglers will always view children as a commodity to gain a profit, disregarding the safety and well-being of any individual except their own.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WAVY News 10

‘Virtual wall’ activating on Southwest border with military’s help, congressman says

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has asked for the Pentagon to oversee the placement of aerostats -- reconnaissance blimps -- along the Southwest border beginning with Texas and in every sector, U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar told Border Report on Monday. Cuellar, a Democrat from Laredo, and vice chairman of the House Homeland Security Appropriations Committee, said that CBP has requested assistance from the U.S. military to deploy and monitor Tactical Aerostat Systems (TAS), as well as to provide additional aerial and ground support on the border with Mexico.
LAREDO, TX
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
684K+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy