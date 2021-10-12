CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Rappel Down Virgin Hotels Las Vegas for Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada — New Over The Edge Rappelling Event on Nov. 6 —

By Nancy Katz
nevadabusiness.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJunior Achievement of Southern Nevada has come up with a novel way to have fun – including at the expense of your boss – while raising needed funds for its valuable financial literacy programs for local K-12 students. Junior Achievement is partnering with Over the Edge, a company that helps nonprofit partners with urban rappelling activities, to present the Over The Edge event encompassing rappelling down the Opal Tower at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of Curio Collection by Hilton, on Saturday, Nov. 6.

