Valorant Patch notes 3.08 has been officially released by Valorant and has introduced some effective changes in the game, including some highly talked about issues. The latest patch contains a few of the changes that the developers had already talked about previously and some new changes as well. Players will now be able to downgrade skin levels, will be able to hide account levels, and will get feedback once their reports are verified. The article talks about the changes introduced to Valorant in Patch notes 3.08 including Account Level Hide, Equippable Skin Levels, and bug fixes.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO