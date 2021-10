The Houston Astros spent the first half of the 2021 season in a close battle with the Oakland Athletics for the AL West lead, until an 11-game winning streak in late June put them ahead for good. A mediocre 14-13 August kept them from putting the clamps on the division title, but a 17-13 September/October was enough to keep the A’s and the persistent Seattle Mariners at arm’s length. Much has been made of the White Sox enduring more struggles in the second half of the season than the first, but the Astros have only been a tick better. At 40-31 since the All-Star break, Houston hasn’t exactly surged into October either.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO