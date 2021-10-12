CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Matt Amodio’s history-making ‘Jeopardy!’ run ends

By Nexstar Media Wire, The Associated Press
WGNO
WGNO
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qtapQ_0cPLNYI600

NEW YORK (AP) — All good things must come to an end and Matt Amodio’s historic run on “Jeopardy!” did just that on Monday’s show, leaving the Yale doctoral student with 38 wins and more than $1.5 million in prize money.

Amodio failed to answer the Final Jeopardy! clue correctly and came third on Monday’s show, his streak cut short by new champion Jonathan Fisher, an actor originally from Coral Gables, Florida.

Amodio finished No. 2 on the all-time consecutive wins list behind only Ken Jennings with 74 wins. He won a total of $1,518,601, which puts him third on the all-time non-tournament cash winnings list behind James Holzhauer ($2,462,216) and Jennings ($2,520,700).

“l know going into every bar trivia game that I play that I’m going to come in with a little intimidation factor. But also, I just like the badge that it represents. As somebody who prioritizes knowledge and knowing things, this is really a good one to have following me everywhere,” Amodio, a fifth-year computer science Ph.D student at Yale University, said in a statement.

He became known for starting all of his questions with “What’s…” instead of using suitable alternatives such as “Who is…,” an unorthodox approach that made some longtime viewers groan.

But it was within the quiz show’s rules and, as Amodio explained, helped him limit any “unnecessary moving parts” that might undermine his effectiveness.

What became known as the “Amodio Rodeo” proved a welcome distraction for the quiz show and its producer Sony Pictures Television, which saw its effort to replace its late and beloved host Alex Trebek founder.

Sony turned to guest hosts Mayim Bialik and Jennings after its original pick for the job, “Jeopardy!” executive producer Mike Richards, exited the show following the disclosure of his past disparaging podcasts remarks about women and others.

Sony has said it was resuming its search for a permanent host.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Media People: Harris Faulkner, Fox News Channel Anchor

Early in her career, Harris Faulkner was known as “disaster girl” for her innate moxie as a breaking news reporter. Her work at a string of local stations in Greenville, N.C., Minneapolis-Saint Paul and Kansas City netted her several Emmy Awards and in 2005, a brief tenure on a national show — the now-defunct infotainment program “A Current Affair,” which was produced 20th Century Fox.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Florida State
Deadline

‘America’s Got Talent: Extreme’ Pauses Production After Horrifying On-Set Accident – Update

UPDATE: Production on America’s Got Talent: Extreme has been paused indefinitely after an accident on set involving stuntman Jonathan Goodwin. An AGT spokeswoman said, “Our thoughts and prayers remain with Jonathan Goodwin and his family as he continues to recover from his accident on Thursday. In order to focus on the wellbeing of our crew, we will be temporarily pausing production on America’s Got Talent: Extreme and will resume the last few days of filming at a later date. The health and safety of our cast and crew continue to be our priority.” ORIGINAL (OCT 15): A stuntman on America’s Got Talent:...
ACCIDENTS
Deadline

Trevor Jones Dies: ‘Millionaire Matchmaker’ Contestant Was 34

Trevor Jones, a contestant on Millionaire Matchmaker who also appeared on CNBC’s The Profit, has died at 34 years of age, according to his friend and business partner Travis Lubinsky. Lubinsky said Jones died on October 9, “from a sudden Vascular Ehlers Danlos Syndrome event.” According to the Mayo Clinic, “Ehlers-Danlos syndrome is a group of inherited disorders that affect your connective tissues — primarily your skin, joints and blood vessel walls…People who have Ehlers-Danlos syndrome usually have overly flexible joints and stretchy, fragile skin.” Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, according to the clinic, “can cause the walls of your blood vessels, intestines...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Eric Christian Olsen’s New Show Has Connection to ‘Chicago Fire’

In case you missed the news, Outsiders, “NCIS: Los Angeles” star Eric Christian Olsen has a new TV show and it’s related to “Chicago Fire.”. Olsen, who plays Marty Deeks on the CBS crime drama, is executive producer for “Rescue: MIA.” The show is set to air on CBS, so how can it be connected with one of NBC’s “One Chicago” franchise shows?
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mayim Bialik
Person
James Holzhauer
Person
Mike Richards
Person
Ken Jennings
Person
Alex Trebek
soapoperanetwork.com

EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Mikayla On Recurring Status at ‘General Hospital’

“General Hospital” star Sydney Mikayla (Trina Robinson) is off contract with the daytime soap opera and now appears in a recurring capacity, Soap Opera Network has confirmed. She joins co-star William Lipton (Cameron Webber) who has been recurring for some time. Despite the change in her status, however, don’t expect Mikayla to be leaving “GH” anytime soon. Her character will remain involved in current storylines.
CELEBRITIES
soapoperanetwork.com

Daytime Broadcast Ratings: ‘The Young and the Restless’ Hits New Highs, ‘The Talk’ Back to Last Place

The week of October 11-15, 2021 was a good one for CBS’ “The Young and the Restless.” Not only did the soap celebrate the nuptials of Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) to Ashland Locke (Richard Burgi), but the series also attracted its largest overall audience since the week of April 20-24, 2020, the last week of originals aired pre-pandemic shutdown.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sony Pictures Television#Yale University#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jeopardy!
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Computer Science
Outsider.com

How ‘NCIS’ Fans Are Feeling About Gary Cole’s Alden Park

Season 19 of NCIS has officially emerged. And with a new season, comes new surprises. Some good, some bad, and mystification in between. Gary Cole has recently joined the cast alongside renowned Mark Harmon, Sean Murray, Wilmer Valderrama, Brian Dietzen, and more. The show began in 2003 and has had a number of twists and turns along the way.
TV SERIES
CBS Boston

John Legend Watches Boston Musician Radha Rao Sing ‘All Of Me’ At Faneuil Hall

BOSTON (CBS) – The song “All of Me” is one of Radha Rao’s favorites to play during one of her sets. “I’ve definitely found that ‘All Of Me’ is one that always resonates so it makes me happy to share that,” said Rao. The Allston musician sings the John Legend song every time she performs in Faneuil Hall, which is something she’s been doing since August. “I tend to perform either weekly or biweekly. I love going out there, so as much as I can. Whenever I have a free couple hours, I head out there and I try and do a...
BOSTON, MA
Deadline

ABC Hires CBS TV Studios Exec Brianna Bennett To Head Drama

Brianna Bennett is moving from CBS TV Studios to ABC Entertainment to head up drama for the Disney-owned network. Bennett has joined as SVP, Network Drama, ABC Entertainment, where she will lead the drama series development team. It comes after Brian Morewitz left the company in July. Bennett, who reports to Simran Sethi, EVP, Development and Content Strategy, ABC Entertainment will also oversee the drama team’s day-to-day operations including supervising production of new drama pilots for the linear network. She comes from CBS TV Studios, where she was VP, Drama Development and was involved in the series of series including Evil, Seal Team, Clarice,...
TV & VIDEOS
WGNO

WGNO

2K+
Followers
994
Post
316K+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy