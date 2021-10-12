CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jon Gruden has honor revoked by Tampa Bay Buccaneers

By Robert Pandolfino, Nexstar Media Wire
 7 days ago

"While we acknowledge Jon Gruden’s contributions on the field, his actions go against our core values as an organization. Therefore, he will no longer continue to be a member of the Buccaneers Ring of Honor.”

