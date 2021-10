Last week, I wrote about Robin Lail experiencing Napa Valley’s modern wine history through boom and bust, and how she was addressing the current challenge of climate change as an ambassador for the Porto Protocol, an international effort to rally the global wine industry to grapple with the existential crisis of today. I mentioned she was practicing carbon farming in her vineyards, but I didn’t explain in detail what carbon farming entails. Several commenters suggested — some even politely — that a fuller explanation of this enticing-sounding concept would be in order. Others raised additional methods for wineries to reduce their environmental impacts, most of which I’ve written about before.

AGRICULTURE ・ 6 DAYS AGO