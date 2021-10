I’m Iris Carrero and I am a New York City passionate salsa dancer for over twelve years. Here in La Marqueta, there’s always a good time. I was born and raised in the Bronx. So, as a little girl, my mom, who’s Puerta Rican, would put on salsa music on Saturdays to clean the house. Typical right? So I was exposed to salsa music at a very young age.