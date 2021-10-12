Fall Cleanup taking place in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG — Community members are encouraged to help keep the City of Williamsburg looking sharp this fall season with the annual Fall Cleanup event.

In an effort to keep the city clean, the City of Williamsburg has been offering these clean up events for many years. The event is offered twice each year, with two weeks on each side of town in the spring and one week on each side of town in the fall.

The fall cleanup event is currently underway on the Highland Park side of town and will last until October 15. In downtown, the cleanup event begins on October 18 and will run through October 22.

The city will remove one pick-up size load from each household for free.

Tires, batteries, shingles and acid will not be accepted. The city asks that all brush and limbs be set to the side and not placed in a container. All furniture, including mattresses needs to be wrapped in plastic or it will not be picked up.

Those wishing to participate in this year’s fall clean-up should call 606-549-6036 when your load is ready for pickup.