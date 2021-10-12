Cape council to discuss combatting unlicensed contractors with more construction

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — With construction still popping up all over Cape Coral, unlicensed contractors are still a problem. The City Council is set to discuss enforcement and education efforts at a committee meeting Wednesday.

Code Compliance staff conducted approximately 3,200 investigations in 2020-21 based upon complaints received. This included checks on licenses, permits, and site visits. The city says most stem from home construction projects, which cost it and homeowners thousands each year.

“The problem will never go away, but if we can curtail it and make it less of an issue, then the better off we will all be as a community,” said Bill Johnson Jr., the executive director of the Cape Coral Construction Industry Association.

Continued and future efforts include coordinating with the Police Department for undercover stings, increasing construction site checks, quarterly sweeps with state agency assistance, monthly meetings with the Cape Coral Construction Industry Association, educating HOA’s and civic groups, local licensing changes, and assessing staff needs.

“Without having to carry all the proper licensing insurances, it allows them to undercut professionally licensed contractors anywhere from 20-50 percent,” Johnson said. “To have someone come in who wants to skirt the system and undercut, it’s taking money out of honest working people’s pockets.”

Johnson said homeowners need to do their due diligence when hiring a contractor. He said to always look for a license number, which is something that should be easy to find. If not, he said the company should have no issues providing it.

City Council Member Tom Hayden says they will talk about possible solutions like issuing more citations and warnings, working with police in undercover sting operations, and hiring more code compliance staff.

Additionally, be skeptical when you see posts on social media or apps like Nextdoor, or if a company is going door to door. If a company is offering to work outside of the scope of their license, that could also be a red flag. Also, be sure to make sure the company you are working with has insurance and pulls the proper permits to conduct work on your home.