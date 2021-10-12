Three arrested with various drugs

Three people are facing drug trafficking charges following an investigation conducted by Laurel Sheriff's officials on Wednesday morning. Ramsey Spencer Jackson, 34, of Williamsburg; James Bradley Pennington. 24, of Sonny Lane in Lily; and Jade Megan Lay, 23, also of Sonny Lane, were all taken into custody after the investigation led to the discovery of drugs and drug paraphernalia in the home off Sonny Lane, six miles south of London.