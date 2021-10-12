CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opening, ticket prices announced for Peppa Pig theme park

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWINTER HAVEN, Fla. (AP) — A standalone Peppa Pig theme park at the Legoland Florida Resort is set to open Feb. 24, park officials announced Tuesday. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate...

Legoland Florida reveals new Peppa Pig theme park opening date

Legoland Florida's newest theme park based off the hit animated TV series Peppa Pig will debut Feb. 24. The new theme park is a separate from Legoland Florida, meaning it will have its own admission gate. The attraction began ticket and annual pass sales on Oct. 12 with general admission starting at $34.99-$174.99 at the gate for single-, two- and three-day passes. Annual passes are $74.99 and include block-out dates around holidays in mid-April, late May, early September, late November and late December.
World’s First Peppa Pig Theme Park to Open in Central Florida Feb 2022 .. #PeppaPigFlorida @PeppaPigFlorida

The grand opening for the world’s first Peppa Pig Theme Park, to be located in Central Florida, has just been announced, and the date will be February 24, 2022. As I mentioned previously, the all-new park will feature six rides, six themed playscapes, a water play area and even more “oinktastic” experiences, just steps away from LEGOLAND® Florida Resort, making it the perfect combination vacation for families!
One Hour Away from Disney World – Peppa Pig Is Moving In!

We won’t tell Mickey Mouse, but do you ever visit other Central Florida Theme Parks when you visit Walt Disney World Resort? We’ll be honest and say we may have visited Harry Potter over at Universal a time or two, or spotted a whale friend at SeaWorld. Well, now, for all those Disney fans that may also have little ones in love with Peppa Pig… you’ll want to listen. Shh… Peppa Pig is moving to Central Florida – roughly one hour away from Walt Disney World!
