BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Police are asking for the public’s help to find a vehicle that is believed to have hit a young woman Tuesday night in Biloxi. Lauren Tatge, 23, was attempting to cross the service road in front of Slap Ya Momma’s on Highway 90 when she was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound. The mother of two was thrown several feet in the air before landing on her left side, said witnesses.

BILOXI, MS ・ 12 DAYS AGO