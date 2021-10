Kyle and JD preview the San Jose Sharks’ season opener against the Winnipeg Jets. We discuss how the Sharks should be able to attack the Jets’ defense, why the wingers are going to need to play a steady defensive game (10:00), and how Adin Hill matches up against Connor Hellebuyck (14:00). We end with our predictions of how the San Jose Sharks do in their season opener and what we are looking for (18:00).

