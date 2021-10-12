CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Record low election turnout leaves Iraq facing more questions than answers

Cover picture for the articleEven those who were voting in Iraq’s elections questioned why they were bothering. A kind of tired hopelessness hummed through election day. From supporters of Iraq’s largest party, the Sadrist Movement (which ultimately appears to have won), to those backing new activist-led parties, none of the people I spoke to believed there would be any fundamental change in the country – a place where, after years of conflict, corruption and international meddling, unemployment is rising and infrastructure is crumbling.

