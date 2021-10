MORMON IMMIGRANT TRAIL (CBS13) – Storm prep was underway along the Caldor Fire burn scar, where rain can lead to mudslides and debris flows in high-burn areas. Crews were working on more than 400 miles of suppression line that needs to be repaired. More than 40 percent has been completed so far. It’s a choreographed dance for fire and forest service crews behind the dozers on the repair lines. There is an immense task ahead as clean up continues along the burn scar on Mormon Immigrant Trail. Crews are working together in the race against time and mother nature. “The heavy predicted rains this...

