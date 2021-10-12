Salonen, Blomstedt and Glover among guest conductors in CSO’s 2022 lineup

The Chicago Symphony Orchestra announced the rest of its 2021-22 season Tuesday, fleshing out next year’s events from February through June. Riccardo Muti conducts Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 February 24-27, 2022, one of the programs that will almost complete the music director’s unfinished Beethoven cycle from the 2019-20 season (only the Eighth Symphony remains). Soloists are Lisette Oropesa, Jennifer Johnson Cano, Daniel Johansson, and Tareq Nazmi. Muti will conduct Philip Glass’s Symphony No. 11 as previously announced, on February 17-19 on a program that will also feature Mitsuko Uchida in Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 4 and the Overture to The Ruins of Athens.