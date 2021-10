•With a 40-22 win over Columbus South on Oct. 9, the Eastmoor Academy football team moved to 3-0 in the City League-South Division. The Warriors are 4-3 overall and remain on track for a playoff berth in Division III, Region 11. They play Walnut Ridge on Oct. 15 and then take on Africentric, which is 6-1 overall and 4-0 in the league, in their regular-season finale Oct. 21 at home.