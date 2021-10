It's not uncommon for cheeses to have a cult-like following, and Kerrygold's Dubliner cheese definitely has its set of fans. As described by the makers themselves, the creation is a pale yellow cow's milk cheese made for crackers featuring flavors that are described as "sweet and nutty with a piquant bite of aged Parmesan" (per the official website). This Irish import is definitely unique, and by most accounts, really delicious. Says one fan, "This cheese will ruin you from other cheddars. Anything else will taste bland or bad. If they ever quit selling it, I'd be screwed" (via Reddit).

