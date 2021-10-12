USD/JPY Mid-Day Outlook
Daily Pivots: (S1) 112.52; (P) 112.96; (R1) 113.78;. USD/JPY’s rally continues today and reaches as high as 113.77 so far today. Intraday bias remains on the upside. Up trend from 102.58 is in progress and should target 61.8% projection of 102.58 to 111.65 from 109.11 at 114.71. Firm break there will target 100% projection at 118.18 next. On the downside, below 112.99 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidation first. But retreat should be contained by 112.07 resistance turned support to bring rise resumption.www.actionforex.com
