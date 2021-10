There is no respite for the strong rally in EUR/JPY for the time being. Bets are rising on a probable visit to the 2021 highs past 134.00 near term. The sharp move higher shows no signs of exhaustion so far, although the current overbought condition of the cross could trigger some consolidation or even a corrective move in the short-term horizon. Once digested one or the other, the cross should be able to resume the uptrend and attempt an assault to the YTD high at 134.12 recorded on June 1. Previously, there are minor hurdles at 133.68 (June 15) and 133.76 (June 10).

CURRENCIES ・ 1 DAY AGO