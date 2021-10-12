15 state lawmakers request more money for Excluded Workers Fund

Just over two months since the Excluded Workers Fund – $2.1 billion set aside for undocumented immigrants who were unemployed during the pandemic and did not receive unemployment benefits – opened, the state Department of Labor decided that no new applicants would be accepted after Oct. 8. The fund was nearing exhaustion, and the state couldn’t guarantee that people who had already submitted an application would receive money. When the window closed, over 350,000 people had applied. As of Tuesday afternoon, the labor department had approved over 125,000 applications and allocated over $1.2 billion, leaving less than half of the money in the fund for the remaining 225,000 applicants.