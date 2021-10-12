Brian Laundrie's Family Speaks Out After Gabby Petito's Autopsy Revealed Influencer Died By Strangulation, Defend Fugitive As Only 'A Person Of Interest'
Brian Laundrie's family has spoken out since Gabby Petito's cause of death was revealed to be homicide by strangulation. In a statement to the media via their attorney Steven Bertolino, they explained, “Gabby Petito’s death at such a young age is a tragedy. While Brian Laundrie is currently charged with the unauthorized use of a debit card belonging to Gabby, Brian is only considered a person of interest in relation to Gabby Petito’s demise."okmagazine.com
Comments / 0