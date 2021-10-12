Kirby Smart Provides Update on JT Daniels

Kirby Smart spoke to the media on Tuesday and provided a brief update on the status of Georgia's starting quarterback JT Daniels.

Smart told the press that JT Daniels was able to "throw a lot" on Monday as he continues to recover from a lat injury.

"Monday he threw 30 or 40 balls. We didn't do a whole bunch Monday. Today he probably didn't do as much - he was a little more limited. He's kind of on a pitch count. The good news is he doesn't have a lot soreness."

Daniels' lat injury was revealed following Georgia's 62-0 thrashing on the road against Vanderbilt. This latest injury forced Daniels back to the sidelines after missing the UAB game earlier in the season with an oblique injury. In JT's absence, Stetson Bennett is leading the Georgia offense at quarterback and is doing it at a high level, leading the Bulldogs to back-to-back top-25 victories, with the latest being on the road against Auburn.

In three games as the starter for Georgia, Bennett is showing improvement from his stint a year ago as the starter. The one known as the "Mailman" is gaining plaudits for his improvements on deep throws, showcasing his arm strength most recently on the 60-yard touchdown pass to Ladd McConkey in the win over Auburn.

With Daniels on a "pitch count" this week, it still begs the question of whether or not the former USC transfer will be available on Saturday for Georgia, when the Bulldogs hosts No. 11 Kentucky at 3:30 PM EST; this Kentucky team already boasts a win over Florida two weeks ago and could prove to be Georgia's toughest test remaining in the regular season.

