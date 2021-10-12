CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

FHSU Young Democrats

By tmnstaff
tigermedianet.com
 10 days ago

BY AUSTIN RUFF Young Democrats and College

tigermedianet.com

Comments / 0

Related
WWLP

Bill draws bright lines on student transcript access

Backers of legislation to ban colleges and universities from withholding college transcripts over unpaid balances could not find enough support in the House last session, but they hope that the pandemic's economic impacts and an expanded advocacy effort will generate new momentum this time around.
BOSTON, MA
tigermedianet.com

﻿Lang investing in his future at FHSU

I have been intrigued for several years with Ethan Lang, a junior majoring in finance. From his freshman year forward, I have heard parts of his story of entrepreneurialism and strong work ethic. Ethan was introduced as an ambassador of the Robbins College of Business and Entrepreneurship at the fall RCOBE Awards Ceremony, where he received several scholarships. So I reached out to Ethan to let him know how impressed I have been with his accomplishments and to learn a little more about him.
EDUCATION
ksal.com

FHSU President Makes Salina Stop

Fort Hays State University President Dr. Tisa Mason was up bright and early Monday to head out on a barn-storming type tour of the state, making multiple stops. Her 2021 media tour is underway. Over the next five days Mason will make 20 stops, in 14 cities, and for the...
SALINA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#College Republicans
The 74

COVID Learning Loss: Educators Talk Science of Reading & Closing Literacy Gaps

The headlines have been relentlessly bleak. Across the nation, standardized testing has found an alarming decline in reading proficiency because of the ongoing disruption from the pandemic. Now enterprising educators are trying to come up with ways to reverse these declines. Today at 1 p.m. Eastern, The 74 is honored to partner with the Progressive […]
EDUCATION
fhsu.edu

5/20/21 FHSU Thriving Through Resilience

We conclude not just another academic year – but a year when Fort Hays State University not only survived the pandemic, but thrived. That is resilience in action. I am deeply grateful to the entire campus and local community who came together to ensure our students, colleagues, and neighbors were well cared for as we blazed our path together. The challenges of the past year did not deter our community from our relentless student-centered and learning-focused priorities.
HAYS, KS
The 74

As Pandemic Leads Teachers to Retire, Schools Are Feeling the Staffing Strain

In the months after being hospitalized for COVID-19, Leonor Terrazas suffered headaches, joint pain and body chills. She was suddenly forgetful and struggled with balance. The long list of symptoms finally made sense when her doctor diagnosed her as a COVID-19 “long hauler.” It was then Terrazas, 64, knew she couldn’t return to Ascarate Elementary […]
EL PASO, TX
fhsu.edu

6/17/21 FHSU Leaders Continually Strive for Excellence

One of our end-of-the-year rituals at Fort Hays State University is to thank the leadership of our faculty, staff, and student senates and welcome the new leaders “to the table.”. I am so grateful to my Presidents’ Roundtable colleagues (presidents of the university, faculty senate, staff senate, and student government)...
HAYS, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
fhsu.edu

FHSU again among the best in national financial planning competition

HAYS, Kan. – Fort Hays State University’s three-person financial planning team placed third in the 2021 Financial Planning Challenge, beating out some of the nation’s top schools and improving on last year’s fourth-place finish. Two much larger schools – Texas Tech and Kansas State – placed first and second, respectively, this year.
HAYS, KS
fhsu.edu

7/1/21 Ventura Took Full Advantage of FHSU Opportunities

Fort Hays State University exists to improve lives. I see this statement in action. Every. Single. Day. I love learning about each individual life in our mosaic of impact – individuals such as new alumnus Anthony Ventura. Anthony, a May graduate, is a truly incredible person who will indeed make...
HAYS, KS
fhsu.edu

7/9/21 FHSU: A Different University

At Fort Hays State University (FHSU), we are breaking ground in today’s higher education landscape as a state university with highly accessible, award-winning programs and an extensive global reach. Nowhere else will you find faculty and staff as dedicated and willing to give 150% effort to our mission of developing engaged global citizen-leaders. Here, we invest in what matters most to us: our students.
HAYS, KS
RiverBender.com

Sen. Durbin Introduces Bill To Improve Concussion Safety In Youth Sports

Protecting Student Athletes from Concussions Act is endorsed by major professional and college sports organizations WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today introduced the Protecting Student Athletes from Concussions Act to strengthen elementary and secondary school procedures for preventing, identifying, and treating student-athletes who suffer concussions. The National Federation of State High School Associations estimates that about 140,000 students Continue Reading
CONGRESS & COURTS
Parents Magazine

Schools Are Banning Fact-based History Education and as a Social Studies Teacher, I'm Terrified

Teaching during a pandemic in schools without mask mandates is frightening enough for America's teachers. However, educators across the country are equally terrified about the very content they include in their daily lesson plans and the books they stock in their classroom libraries. These fears are a result of the so-called "Critical Race Theory" (CRT) bills getting passed in states across the country. The latest news out of Southlake, Texas last week where a school leader told teachers to balance the Holocaust books with "opposing" views is a harbinger of similar headlines to come out of states that have passed these bans on what can be taught.
tigermedianet.com

Immunologist visits with FHSU Spanish-speaking students

Last Friday, Immunologist Dr. Luz Cumba-Garcia visited Fort Hays State University to speak about her career on campus. However, Cumba-Garcia wanted to engage with the Latin community and communicate with them about life and careers. Cumba-Garcia made a reservation during lunchtime to talk with Spanish-speaking students about her educational experience....
COLLEGES
tigermedianet.com

Student Senators hear from VP for Student Affairs and hear SafeRide update

Thursday, the Student Government Association’s attention was on its guest speakers. Sally Dinkel, a graduate assistant from FHSU’s Academic Advising and Career Exploration Center, and Dr. Joey Linn, the vice president for student affairs, both presented. Dinkel used her time to promote the Major and Graduate Programs Fair, which will...
COLLEGES
goldeneaglesports.com

Minnesota Crookston Men's Golf Takes 10th at FHSU Tiger Classic

HAYS, Kan. – The University of Minnesota Crookston men's golf team placed 10th out of 15 teams at the Fort Hays State University (FHSU) Tiger Classic played at Smoky Hill Country Club in Hays, Kan. The Golden Eagles shot rounds of 301, 312, and 303. UMN Crookston had a combined...
HAYS, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy