Colleges

Dr. Luz Cumba-Garcia

 10 days ago

BY ALEX JUAREZ Last Friday, Immunologist Dr.

Delta County Independent

Janine Garcia: Orchard City Student of the Month

In a return of the traditional Orchard City Student of the Month award given by the Orchard City Board of Trustees, Delta High School senior Janine Garcia was given the honor at last Wednesday’s board meeting. She’s the first to receive the award since the board took an extended break which started in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
ORCHARD CITY, CO
Finger Lakes Times

Geneva teachers pull support for Superintendent Patricia Garcia

GENEVA — The city School District’s beleaguered superintendent suffered another blow Tuesday night when the union representing Geneva teachers announced it could no longer support her. Jill Humphries, president of the Geneva Teachers Association, told the Board of Education that its membership approved a declaration of “no confidence” in Patricia...
GENEVA, NY
The 74

COVID Learning Loss: Educators Talk Science of Reading & Closing Literacy Gaps

The headlines have been relentlessly bleak. Across the nation, standardized testing has found an alarming decline in reading proficiency because of the ongoing disruption from the pandemic. Now enterprising educators are trying to come up with ways to reverse these declines. Today at 1 p.m. Eastern, The 74 is honored to partner with the Progressive […]
EDUCATION
Student Senators hear from VP for Student Affairs and hear SafeRide update

Thursday, the Student Government Association’s attention was on its guest speakers. Sally Dinkel, a graduate assistant from FHSU’s Academic Advising and Career Exploration Center, and Dr. Joey Linn, the vice president for student affairs, both presented. Dinkel used her time to promote the Major and Graduate Programs Fair, which will...
COLLEGES
Graduates of CNM: Jose Garcia

Jose Garcia manages both the Albuquerque Convention Center and Civic Plaza. That means he gets to see all kinds of creative and important events, but there’s one that’s always his favorite. “The naturalization ceremonies where people become citizens is definitely what I enjoy most,” he says. “I just love what...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KMTV 3 News Now

Khan Academy teams up with OPS

Khan Academy is a set of online tools that educate students in the form of videos and practice exercises. From Algebra and Geometry to Differential Equations, students will have the chance to learn at their own pace with a subject many consider their "weak point."
OMAHA, NE
Colleges
Education
﻿FHSU students can plan with the best

I love the fact Fort Hays State University provides our students with so many powerful outside-of-the-classroom learning opportunities. Take for example our extraordinarily successful financial planning team – which just placed third in the nation. Our success is clearly attributed to a drive for excellence from our faculty and the talents of our students. That’s powerful!
EDUCATION
Strengthening the School-Family Partnership

Many lessons were learned during the past year of remote learning, but one remains particularly relevant as classrooms around the country reopen: Schools and families can’t effectively support students without being in partnership with each other. The critical role of family-school partnerships, particularly in historically underserved communities, was well documented even before the pandemic struck. […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Future of college will involve fewer professors

At a large private university in Northern California, a business professor uses an avatar to lecture on a virtual stage. Meanwhile, at a Southern university, graduate students in an artificial intelligence course discover that one of their nine teaching assistants is a virtual avatar, Jill Watson, also known as Watson, IBM’s question-answering computer system. Of the 10,000 messages posted to an online message board in one semester, Jill participated in student conversations and responded to all inquiries with 97% accuracy. At a private college on the East Coast, students interact with an AI chat agent in a virtual restaurant set in China...
COLLEGES
FHSU enrollment is down: so what is next?

Growth has been FHSU’s mindset over the last few years. The campus has grown as new buildings spring up. The student population has grown through the University’s various programs. But this fall, almost two years after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, enrollment declined. In an email sent by University...
COLLEGES

