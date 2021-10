The Pittsburgh Steelers lost a member of the practice squad on Tuesday as cornerback Mark Gilbert was signed by the Detroit Lions. This per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Gilbert went undrafted in 2021 out of Duke and sign=ed with the Steelers immediately following the NFL draft. Appearing in all four of the Steelers preseason games, Gilbert played 82 snaps and had four tackles and two passes defensed. Although Gilbert did not make the Steelers 53-man roster, he was signed the next day to the practice squad.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO