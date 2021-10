Oliver remained the most popular name for boys in England and Wales for the eighth year in a row in 2020, while Olivia topped the girls’ list for the fifth year in succession, figures show.Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows that Archie replaced Charlie in the top 10 names for boys, while Ivy and Rosie replaced Grace and Freya in the top 10 girls’ names.Parents aged 35 and over continued to choose more traditional names, while younger parents opted for more modern and shortened names, the ONS said.In total, 4,225 baby boys were named Oliver in 2020,...

