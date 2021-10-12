Botanical Garden plans outdoor autumn gala with live jazz and chef-prepared dinner

Through October, one of the prettiest sites in all of Baton Rouge will be in bloom — an acre of sunflowers at the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens at Burden, 4560 Essen Lane. For almost a decade now, rows and rows of sunflowers have been planted in the lush fields just off Interstate 10. It started in 2012 with six rows of test plots of a variety named Mammoth grown by Katie Guitreau, a coordinator at the Botanic Gardens. The gardens staff expanded the next time to two fields with black oil sunflowers from seed, and this got so much attention that they continued to expand.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 10 DAYS AGO