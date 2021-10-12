CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

1st-and-10: Packers have Aaron Rodgers, but the Bears have hope in Justin Fields

By Yahoo! Sports
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn March, the prospect of Andy Dalton vs. Jordan Love against the Packers was looking pretty good to Bears fans. But Justin Fields vs. Aaron Rodgers is not a bad alternative. The specter of facing Rodgers is as daunting as ever. The three-time league MVP has a 114.7 passer rating — with 10 touchdown passes and one interception — since a disastrous performance in the Packers’ 38-3 loss to the Saints in the season opener. And Bears fans can recite by heart Rodgers’ record against the Bears — 20-4 with a 107.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Aaron Rodgers reveals one team he would never play for if he ever leaves Green Bay

With the Packers off to a 4-1 start this season, the Aaron Rodgers drama that dominated the offseason seems like a distant memory. However, as soon as the 2021 season ends, there's a good chance that last year's drama is going to pick up right where it left off and that's because Rodgers still doesn't necessarily seem interested in staying in Green Bay.
NFL
FanSided

3 NFL quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 4

Quarterback play in the NFL in Week 4 wasn’t always stellar. The Steelers, Texans and Dolphins need to reevaluate their depth chart at that key position. Quarterback is the most important position on a football field. Teams that don’t have a good one running the show know that better than anyone.
NFL
The Big Lead

Golden Tate Is Right About Matthew Stafford and Aaron Rodgers

Matthew Stafford has always been good enough to win a Super Bowl. Multiple Super Bowls, in fact. People couldn't grasp that because he was in football hell with the Detroit Lions, where his best efforts only resulted in frustration and a goose egg in the playoff wins department. It's taken three weeks for the new Los Angeles Rams quarterback to turn skeptics into believers, moving his side above all others to the very real but not legally binding status as potential Super Bowl favorite.
NFL
Fox News

LeBron James applauds Colin Kaepernick after 49ers' loss to Packers

LeBron James gave a shout-out to Colin Kaepernick in the wake of the San Francisco 49ers’ loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. James reacted to a tweet showing Kaepernick in his second year as quarterback in the NFL torching the Packers in the divisional round of the 2012 NFC playoffs. Kaepernick was 17-for-31 with 263 passing yards, two passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns. The 49ers won, 45-31.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Justin Fields
audacy.com

JR on Rodgers: 'I'm sick of the guy now, just shut up'

The Green Bay Packers have silenced their doubters. Well, at least for a week. A primetime game at Lambeau Field proved to be the remedy to the team's season-opening woes, as the Packers roughed-up the Detroit Lions, 35-17, on Monday night. Following the game, Aaron Rodgers -- who threw for four touchdowns -- told reporters that it was nice to "get the trolls off our backs."
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Rodgers reveals reason for his long hair

Aaron Rodgers has drawn attention this year for his long hair and interesting style. Now we know the supposed reason for the Green Bay Packers quarterback’s long hair. Rodgers joined “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday for his weekly guest appearance. During his appearance, he talked about his hair and revealed his reason for growing it out.
NFL
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Lose Notable Starter To Illness

The Green Bay Packers will be without a notable starter on defense tonight. Green Bay announced on Sunday afternoon that veteran defensive back Kevin King has been added to the OUT list for Sunday night’s game. King, 26, is dealing with an illness, according to the team. “Kevin King (illness)...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Packers#Bears#American Football
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Did Justin Fields throw Matt Nagy under the bus?

The talk surrounding the Chicago Bears is how little head coach Matt Nagy trusts rookie quarterback Justin Fields. Fields might have offered his own criticism of Nagy after the team’s win in Week 4. One thing we knew about Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields was his ability to bounce...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Aaron Rodgers Has Special Message For Brett Favre

Brett Favre likely had a pretty good birthday. The legendary NFL quarterback turned 52 years old on Sunday. Favre, who most notably starred for the Green Bay Packers, got to witness his former team pulling off a crazy victory. The Packers topped the Bengals, 25-22, in a wild overtime contest...
NFL
On3.com

Green Bay Packers release veteran cornerback

The Green Bay Packers released one of their veteran cornerbacks on Tuesday, as their secondary continues to recover from injuries. Quinton Dunbar was cut from the team, his third time being cut by a team this season. Packers release veteran cornerback. “[The] Packers cut veteran cornerback Quinton Dunbar,” reported Dov...
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Column: The Chicago Bears have been more aggressive on defense despite blitzing less. But they need to heat things up against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

As counterintuitive as it might seem, the Chicago Bears have become more aggressive on defense by blitzing less than they did a year ago. With almost entirely the same personnel as they used under Chuck Pagano last season, the Bears have returned to the top 10 in many key defensive metrics under first-year coordinator Sean Desai. The Bears rank eighth in total defense, tied for seventh in ...
NFL
The Spun

Matt LaFleur Announces Significant Packers Injury Update

This week started off on a high note for the Green Bay Packers as they beat the rival Chicago Bears to rise to 5-1 on the season. But a good week just got better thanks to their latest injury news. Speaking to the media on Monday, Packers head coach Matt...
NFL
WBAY Green Bay

New Coast Guard ship named after a former Green Bay Packer

PHILADELPHIA (WBAY) - Friday, the U.S. Coast Guard commissioned a new ship in Philadelphia that bears the name of former Green Bay Packers player Emlen Tunnell. While serving with the Coast Guard in 1944, Tunnell suffered burns saving a shipmate after a Japanese torpedo hit their ship in Papau, New Guinea. Then, in 1946, he jumped into freezing water to save another shipmate who’d fallen off the USS Tampa in Newfoundland.
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy