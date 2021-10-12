CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinton, MA

Hopkinton Eligible To End Its High School Mask Mandate; But Will It?

By Tom Joyce
 7 days ago

Will any public high school in Massachusetts lift its mask mandate anytime soon?. Hopkinton Public Schools can make that decision for the town's high school. The district told the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education on October 1 that more than 80 percent of teachers, students, and faculty at the school are vaccinated against coronavirus, according to Boston.com That means the district could end the mask mandate for vaccinated individuals at Hopkinton High, if school officials wish.

