CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

How to get Spectral Pages in Destiny 2

By Zack Palm
gamepur.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFestival of the Lost has returned to Destiny 2, appropriately, during the Season of the Lost. This year, players will be working their way through more spooky content as they attempt to earn Halloween-related loot and candy. One of the drops that players can make is called Spectral Pages, and you’re going to need those if you want to create Manifested Pages at the Book of the Forgotten vendor. This guide will detail what you need to do to earn Spectral Pages in Destiny 2.

www.gamepur.com

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

'Destiny 2': A Guide On How To Complete The Prophecy Dungeon

The Prophecy dungeon in “Destiny 2” serves as a great source of unique weapons and high-rolled armor while also acting as a training ground for the rest of the game’s full-blown raids. This activity is great for fireteams who are practicing their coordination while grinding for good gear. Since Prophecy...
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Destiny 2 is getting rid of its Forsaken campaign expansion

The Forsaken DLC was added to Destiny 2 three years ago and to this day is still met with the praise of being the game’s best expansion. Now, Bungie reports that it will be another piece of the game locked in the Destiny Content Vault, which was introduced last summer. The developers will now focus on the new launch of The Witch Queen update coming in February of 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Destiny 2 Enhancement Cores: How to get them & what they do

Destiny 2 is full of items and currencies, and Enhancement Cores are one of the more important ones. Here’s how to get them, and what they do. Destiny 2 is in a good place right now in the run-up to Witch Queen, but it’s not the easiest game to get on board with. With plenty of materials to collect, as well as weapons to earn, there’s a lot to learn.
VIDEO GAMES
International Business Times

This 'Destiny 2' Story Campaign Is Getting Removed Soon

Another one of “Destiny 2’s” major campaigns is getting removed from the game entirely to make room for the upcoming “Witch Queen” expansion in 2022. The “Forsaken” campaign, which is widely regarded as “Destiny 2’s” best storyline, will be vaulted by February 2022 as per Bungie’s latest TWAB. This will be the latest story quest to be removed from the game following the vaulting of the Red War and the main campaigns for “Curse Of Osiris” and “Warmind.”
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Destiny 2#What You Need#Spectral Pages#Lost#Manifested Pages#Crucible Matches#The Haunted Sector
gamepur.com

How to get the Skitterscare Sparrow in Destiny 2

The Eververse store is the place to be in Destiny 2 right now, bringing yet another batch of amazing, purchasable cosmetics. It feels like it is one hit after another when it comes to silver or bright dust-only items in Destiny 2 right now. whether it is the Cat Ear Dance emote that took social media by storm last week, or the new dinosaur armor that fans have been eagerly anticipating since last March to be added into the game, now is a great time to pick up those types of items.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to do Haunted Sectors in Destiny 2’s Festival of the Lost

Haunted Sectors are the flagship of Destiny 2‘s 2021 Festival of the Lost. This fast-paced activity gives guardians a shot at other Festival of the Lost weapons at the end of each round and also offers a way to cleanse Spectral Pages into Manifested Pages on the Book of the Forgotten.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Destiny 2’s shatterdive ability is finally getting a nerf

Ever since the introduction of stasis and its corresponding abilities in Beyond Light, the community has been very vocal about their concerns and thoughts about the addition. We have seen many different stasis abilities nerfed this past year such as Behemoth Titan, Freeze Times, and yes, even Shatterdive. All of these aside, Destiny 2 players still aren’t very fond of stasis and the entire mechanic of being unable to move — one of the most important aspects of Destiny 2. It would see times are changing come the 30th-anniversary event in December.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
PC Gamer

Destiny 2: How to enter the Haunted Sectors and get the Jurassic Green pulse rifle

The Festival of the Lost is here and there's a new activity to complete in Destiny 2. The Haunted Forest is gone for good so this year you'll be visiting some spooky Haunted Sectors where you'll go up against some powerful Headless bosses. Before you get there, though, you'll need to speak with the event vendor, Eva Levante, at the Tower. You can check out how to get started with Festival of the Lost here, so let's get started.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to get the Headless Horsepower Sparrow in Destiny 2

One of the new items introduced as a reward for participating in Destiny 2’s Halloween-themed festival, the Festival of the Lost, is the hauntingly exquisite Exotic Sparrow, the Headless Horsepower. The vehicular homage to the famous Headless Horseman will take a bit of grinding from a dedicated sweet tooth, but...
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Destiny 2: How to Complete Summoning Rituals in Haunted Sectors

Festival of the Lost is here again in Destiny 2, and this year, players have to complete Summoning Rituals in Haunted Sectors to earn rewards. Haunted Sectors are a new activity for this year’s Festival of the Lost event, and they’re the main thing that players will be grinding if they want to earn rewards from Eva Levante. Completing a Summoning Ritual in a Haunted Sector is a required step for the Gone But Not Forgotten quest, so you’ll have to do at least one during the Festival of the Lost event. Here’s how to complete a Summoning Ritual in a Haunted Sector in Destiny 2.
VIDEO GAMES
International Business Times

'Destiny 2' Tips: How To Beat The Hollowed Lair Nightfall Strike

This week saw the return of Grandmaster Strikes with the Hollowed Lair as the featured mission in “Destiny 2’s” Vanguard Playlist, and any veteran Guardian will agree that this particular strike isn’t exactly a walk in the park, especially in the higher difficulties. Players will have to deal with loads...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

How to solve Ascendant Mysteries in Destiny 2’s Ruins of Wrath

There is another Shattered Realm location to explore in Destiny 2 that is chock full of secret stuff, bringing an intense boss-fight with Scoroboth to the table. This is everything you need to know to solve the Ruins of Wrath Ascendant Mysteries. We’re headed back to Destiny 2’s Shattered Realm...
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Destiny 2 Jurassic Green: How to Get & God Roll

It’s Halloween once again in the Destiny 2 universe. The Tower is all dressed up in spooky decorations, and our favorite grandma Eva Levante is back in the tower to guide us through another event. If you’re here, though, you’re probably already starting to get your candy and masks, but you’re wondering how to farm the event’s new exclusive weapon, Jurassic Green, a formidable rapid-fire Pulse Rifle. In this guide, we’ll go over how to get Jurassic Green and how to farm for its god roll.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy