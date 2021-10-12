How to get Spectral Pages in Destiny 2

Ever since the introduction of stasis and its corresponding abilities in Beyond Light, the community has been very vocal about their concerns and thoughts about the addition. We have seen many different stasis abilities nerfed this past year such as Behemoth Titan, Freeze Times, and yes, even Shatterdive. All of these aside, Destiny 2 players still aren’t very fond of stasis and the entire mechanic of being unable to move — one of the most important aspects of Destiny 2. It would see times are changing come the 30th-anniversary event in December.

