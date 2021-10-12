CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Obama to campaign with McAuliffe in Virginia governor’s race

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 7 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Former President Barack Obama will campaign with fellow Democrat Terry McAuliffe in the final stretch of the Virginia governor’s race.

“The stakes could not be greater,” McAuliffe said, as he announced the news Tuesday morning on MSNBC.

McAuliffe’s race against the GOP nominee, first-time political candidate Glenn Youngkin, is tightening, according to the latest polls. His effort to win a second, nonconsecutive term in office is one of only two regularly scheduled governor’s races in the country this year and is being closely watched for indications of voter sentiment ahead of next year’s midterms.

McAuliffe’s campaign announced that Obama will join him in Richmond on Oct. 23 to mobilize Virginians during early voting, which began weeks ago and runs in person through Oct. 30.

Obama rallied Democrats in Virginia’s capital city in 2017 before Ralph Northam beat Republican gubernatorial nominee Ed Gillespie by nearly 9 percentage points. He’ll follow other high-profile Democrats visiting the commonwealth to support McAuliffe.

First lady Jill Biden is set to visit Friday. Stacey Abrams, the voting rights activist, grassroots organizer and former Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate, will campaign with McAuliffe in Norfolk and northern Virginia on Sunday. Also Sunday, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms will campaign with Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, a McAuliffe protege.

McAuliffe initially said on “Morning Joe” that Obama would be coming Saturday, in a way that suggested the visit would precede Abrams’ events. His campaign then had to clarify his remarks.

McAuliffe with President Joe Biden, , according to a recent poll conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. The McAuliffe campaign Biden would return later in the month.

Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Youngkin but has not visited Virginia to support the former private equity executive.

McAuliffe, who preceded Northam in office, called Youngkin a “Trump wannabe” on Tuesday and said a win for Youngkin would get Trump “off the mat” and kick off .

“We can’t let it happen,” he said.

Youngkin has said he would vote for Trump in 2024 if Trump is the Republican nominee.

In a written statement, Youngkin campaign spokeswoman Macaulay Porter said voters are rejecting McAuliffe’s platform, “so his response is to bring in more politicians to help draw a crowd larger than twelve people.”

Election Day is Nov. 2, and Tuesday is the last day to register to vote.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Terry Mcauliffe
Person
Ralph Northam
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Stacey Abrams
Person
Levar Stoney
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
MSNBC

The 'alarming' detail Marjorie Taylor Greene found in a poll

For years, Donald Trump repeatedly emphasized a deeply weird conspiracy theory about public-opinion polls. As the Republican saw it, major news organizations and independent polling outlets secretly conspired to release fraudulent survey results as part of an elaborate voter-suppression scheme. Republican voters, according to the conspiracy theory, would see the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Pro-Trump senators hid from Democrats in closet during Capitol riot, Tommy Tuberville says

As the US Capitol was under siege on 6 January, about a dozen Republican senators hid in a storage closet – not from the intruders, a new report says, but from their Democratic colleagues.According to a Washington Post interview with Senator Tommy Tuberville, the GOP lawmakers were already in a secure room when they decided to huddle in the closet. What they were seeking was not safety, but privacy, so they could plot their next move in light of the insurrection.“You’ve got 25 seconds to call a play,” Mr Tuberville, a former football coach, recalled to the Post. “You...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Two more Democratic Reps. announce they won't seek re-election in 2022: Pennsylvania's Mike Doyle and North Carolina's David Price pile the pressure on Nancy Pelosi's battle to stop Republicans regaining control of the House

Two longtime Democratic congressmen announced Monday they will not seek re-election next year, putting the pressure on Speaker Nancy Pelosi to keep control of the House in her party's hands. Pennsylvania Rep. Mike Doyle and North Carolina Congressman David Price will retire. The two men each have more than 20...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Virginia Governor#Governor Of Virginia#Commonwealth Of Virginia#Ap#Msnbc#Gop#Virginians#Democrats#Republican#Democratic
TheAtlantaVoice

Biden and Harris hit the phones to bolster support on voting bill as Democrats face another GOP roadblock

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have been working the phones to try and bolster support for voting legislation teed up for Senate consideration this week, even as the bill is set to run into a Republican blockade. Biden spoke with Democratic Sens. Raphael Warnock of Georgia and Alex Padilla of California on what a White House official […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Virginia Mercury

The pulpit, politics and proverbial slaps on the wrist

Stick out your hand, Terry McAuliffe. Let me give you a proverbial “slap on the wrist” for the fawning video that Vice President Kamala Harris provided your gubernatorial campaign. It will be shown in 300 predominantly Black churches across Virginia on the Sundays leading up to the Nov. 2 election.  “Virginians, you deserve a leader […] The post The pulpit, politics and proverbial slaps on the wrist appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Times Leader

Times Leader

5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
929K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy