WATCH: Jimmie Allen’s Disney Themed Paso Doble That Earned Bonus Points
Any fan of Jimmie Allen knows he is a HUGE Disney fan. He got engaged to his now wife, Alexis, at Disney World, surrounded by family and friends, in front of Magic Kingdom’s iconic castle. The “Best Shot” singer admits to being “obsessed” with all things Disney. He’s been to Disney World more than 70 times, and says he visits the theme park not just to have fun, but to find inspiration in founder Walt Disney.country1025.com
Comments / 0