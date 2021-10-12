WATCH: Jimmie Allen’s Disney Themed Paso Doble That Earned Bonus Points

For the last two weeks YouTube views have been a decent (though not entirely consistent) barometer for who winds up in the bottom two on “Dancing with the Stars” each week; half of the show’s results are determined by viewers voting at home, so popularity is just as crucial as dance quality. If that continues as we head into the upcoming two-night Disney heroes and villains event, could that spell trouble for country star Jimmie Allen and “The Office” actress Melora Hardin? Scroll down for the complete YouTube rankings following “Britney Night,” with viewership stats taken Friday afternoon. SEE‘Dancing with the...

TV SHOWS ・ 11 DAYS AGO