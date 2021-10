Sunnyside City Council incumbents and challengers look to the future for Sunnyside. Recently the current district 1 representative, Council Member Henry resigned providing a opportunity to start my service to you months early - after I was voted into the position by the remaining members on council. In addition to attending council meetings, taking on line classes to better serve you it is budget time and we are all working together to create the best budget possible. I come from a background that proudly started with the military, from then until Sunnyside I was in manufacturing starting at the bottom and working up to the top management position. It contributed a background of abilities that I will use to serve you from going back to university to learn public speaking and conflict resolution to enjoying the challenge of defining goals and meeting them. My last management position in Puyallup took nationwide honors not just one but several years. Unfortunately I retired early due to a tragedy in our family, my wife was injured in a work accident and would not recover needing help with many daily tasks. Deciding to quit and care for her we looked at the activities we loved best and we found our home and business 15 years ago at Sunnyside RV Park. The park needed a great deal of repairs and a plan to attract visitors to the community. By the end of our first year we were named New Business of the Year and I give back by serving as a Planning Commissioner and on Lodging Tax Advisory Committee and even was a city employee helping out during a time of severe staff shortages. In addition to city appointments and positions I was part of the Rotary, Chamber of Commerce and last year was a nominee for Yakima Valleys Tourism Ambassador and I am committed and ready to serve you as your voice in District One.

