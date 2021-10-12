Sold Out Country Radio Hall of Fame Induction Dinner and Awards Ceremony To Be Live-Streamed
Nashville, Tenn. – The CRB has announced that the 2021 Country Radio Hall of Fame Induction Dinner and Awards is sold out. In light of the demand for attending this special event, organizers have made arrangements for induction presentations to stream live via PickleJar and on Country Radio Seminar’s official Facebook Page (@CountryRadioSeminar) tomorrow, Wednesday, October 13, 2021.www.thecountrynote.com
