HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County Commissioners will look over a resolution that would cut the salaries of the commissioners starting in 2023. The matter will be taken up when the board meets on Tuesday. The cut in pay would hinge upon whether the public approves expanding the commission from three to five members. Currently the board makes $18,000 per year. If the board is expanded, each commissioner would be paid $10,800. That means the total budget for commissioners salaries would stay at $54,000.

RENO COUNTY, KS ・ 13 DAYS AGO