Mary Marie Eyman 1945-2021

Mary Myrlene Kellison, the daughter of Oscar Myrl and Mary Ann (Osborn) Hixson, was born October 18, 1941, in Tarkio, Missouri. Mary attended Shenandoah High School, Shenandoah, Iowa, graduating in 1959. On April 15, 1961, Mary was united in marriage to Arthur Dale “A.D.” Madron in Shenandoah. They made their...
Phyllis Marie Parks was born July 8, 1925 to John and Mary Opal Reno Parks in a small house north of Hay Springs, NE. She departed this life on Oct 16, 2021 at the age of 96. Phyllis grew up in Beaver Valley north of Hay Springs, where she and her parents, grandmother and uncle lived in a small house they built on land homesteaded by her grandmother. She attended elementary school at the South Beaver School where she walked to school across the hills. Phyllis attended Hay Springs High School graduating in 1942.
Audree Marie Longrie, 80, of Yantis returned to her heavenly home on October 8, 2021. Below is Audree’s story written by her a few months before she passed. Audree was born on September 27, 1941, in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin to her parents Henry and Ethel (Lunderville) Sparks. She attended primary school and Elementary school there. She then moved to Milwaukee and went to work as a waitress, and that job pretty much stuck her whole life one way or another. She saved enough money and went to cosmetology school to work at being a beautician. She found it wasn’t for her, so she went back to waitressing. She met a guy and wasted 7 years of her life with him and loved him dearly, but unfortunately, he found someone else. So, she went back to waitressing and found another man and married him and after 4 1/2 years God called him home.
Margie Ocker, 57, of Kenosha passed away on Friday, October 15, 2021, at Ascension-All Saints Hospital in Racine. Margie was born on July 28, 1964, in Kenosha, the daughter of Jeni (Safieko) and the late Oscar Hudson. She was educated in the schools of Kenosha, graduating from Reuther H.S. in 1982. Margie attended Gateway Technical College where she participated in the Surgical Tech Program. She was employed at Tews Concrete, then Miller Compressing/Alter Recycling of Racine for twenty years. In January of 2021, Margie began her dream job as Lead Scale Operator at Racine Auto & Scrap.
Mary Louise Risner passed away peacefully on her 94th birthday, Oct. 8, 2021, at Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Upper Sandusky, with her family by her side. One of nine children, Mary was born on Oct. 8, 1927, in Carey, to the late John and Lenora (Ruffing)...
Shemethia Coteat Stanton, 41, was killed in an ambush on 14 February 2020, after which the state of Alabama auctioned off her wedding ring to a man from Missouri who now won’t sell the ring back to the grieving family. No arrests have been made in the murder, which took place outside Ms Coteat Stanton’s apartment in Hoover, south of Birmingham, Alabama. Police say they have a suspect but not strong enough evidence to prove they were behind the crime. Ex-husband Phillip Stanton told AL.com that the family is now fighting to get his late ex-wife’s wedding ring back from...
St. Mary’s Catholic School celebrates Homecoming Week with 15 young ladies representing the school on the 2021 Homecoming Court. Accompanying the court, are the two first grade attendants. Serving as Flower Girl and Crown Bearer are Miss Roslyn McCall Methvin and Mr. Luke Joseph Dauzat. McCall is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Trent and Ashley Methvin. Her father, Trent, is a 2002 graduate of St. Mary’s. Luke is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Dustin and Gretchen Dauzat.
BISMARCK, ND — The University of Mary has announced the selection of its 2021 Homecoming King and Queen and their court. Raquel is grateful for the University of Mary for creating a place to engage in a life-giving community with friends, the professors, the Sisters of Annunciation Monastery, the staff, and Christ himself. Her time at Mary has truly transformed her life. Raquel says she came here expecting to get a four-year degree, and what she received was a whole new life, rooted in the Lord Jesus and prepared to be given away in love.
Martha and Shelby McCartney and Jessica, Quayde, and Quentyn Ramsey were the guests of the Tarkio Elementary School at an assembly Friday, October 15, 2021. The Ramseys hosted a softball tournament this summer in memory of the late Taylor McCartney of Tarkio. From the proceeds of that tournament, the Ramseys donated over $900 to Tarkio Elementary for the purchase of books for the entire school to enjoy. The Ramsey boys presented a check and a picture of Taylor to Tarkio Elementary Principal Kari Taylor. Taylor McCartney, a Tarkio High School graduate, was a teacher and a lover of books. She would be especially proud to know these books will be enjoyed by Tarkio students and teachers, many of whom were her friends, kids she babysat, or kids she watched and taught at church.
Missouri State Highway Patrol Commercial Vehicle Officer Martha McCartney of Tarkio is retiring after more than 30 years of dedicated service. A retirement luncheon will be held Thursday, October 28, at Troop H Headquarters, 3525 N. Belt Highway, St. Joseph, Missouri. Martha started out as a bonding deputy for the...
Take part in Share Day Saturday, October 30, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the Tarkio First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall (south end of the building). This is a free rummage sale for everyone. Donations are now being accepted. Donations can be dropped off in the fellowship hall Monday-Thursday...
