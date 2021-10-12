Mary Marie Eyman 1945-2021

Audree Marie Longrie, 80, of Yantis returned to her heavenly home on October 8, 2021. Below is Audree’s story written by her a few months before she passed. Audree was born on September 27, 1941, in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin to her parents Henry and Ethel (Lunderville) Sparks. She attended primary school and Elementary school there. She then moved to Milwaukee and went to work as a waitress, and that job pretty much stuck her whole life one way or another. She saved enough money and went to cosmetology school to work at being a beautician. She found it wasn’t for her, so she went back to waitressing. She met a guy and wasted 7 years of her life with him and loved him dearly, but unfortunately, he found someone else. So, she went back to waitressing and found another man and married him and after 4 1/2 years God called him home.

