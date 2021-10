Atchison County 4-H youth model new shooting vests received as part of a grant from the NRA Foundation. The grant was awarded to help purchase equipment to start a new 4-H Shooting Sports program. In addition to vests, two trap shotguns and two trap throwers were purchased with allotted funds. The NRA Foundation also provided shooting glasses, gun cleaning kits and ear protection. Youth are excited and the Atchison County 4-H Council is looking for volunteers interested in helping the program start and grow.

ATCHISON COUNTY, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO