You know that thing when you’re celebrating the holidays with your family and suddenly the food turns to ash in your mouth? And your blood begins to simmer and your house gets sucked into the earth? That’s a straight up holiday disaster. And the reason it happens is that you’re not playing Jackbox Games as a family. We’re here to save your holidays by telling you all about the five new games in The Jackbox Party Pack 8 — available today for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S — and the order in which you should play them.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO