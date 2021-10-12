CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Coordinator Quotes: What Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters said during the bye week

By Joey Wagner
247Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Ryan Walters' face told the story when he was asked about his team's run defense in Saturday's loss to Wisconsin. Walters, Illinois' defensive coordinator, exhaled big and wrinkled his face as if to signify a massive "yikes." The Illini allowed 391 rushing yards and Wisconsin rolled to a 24-0 victory on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. That was a season high for rushing yards allowed by the Illini (2-5, 1-3 Big Ten). The previous high was 217 in a loss to UTSA in the second game of the season. Illinois allowed a total of 374 rushing yards combined in the prior four games (1-3).

247sports.com

Comments / 0

 

