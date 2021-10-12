There is no evidence that Southwest Airlines cancellations were caused by workers protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandate
More than 2,000 Southwest Airlines flights were canceled from Saturday, Oct. 9, through Monday, Oct. 11, leaving passengers across the country stranded. As the number of cancellations piled up, some people, including Donald Trump Jr., claimed they were due to Southwest Airlines employees walking off the job in protest of the company’s recently announced COVID-19 vaccine mandate.www.5newsonline.com
