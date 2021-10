Welcome to Tactical Sips, a semi-regular pre-match post featuring taurine-spiked breakdowns of the upcoming game. The New York Red Bulls are officially in the playoff race. Fresh off a 1-0 win over FC Cincinnati, Gerhard Struber is gearing up for the familiar fight of staying above the line. The stakes are far lower than a relegation battle, but the challenge is still the same. There are seven matches to make up ground, overcoming the existing six-point margin between the haves and the have nots. Near impeccable form is demanded, following fervent fancy that foul fate finds the front-running foes.

MLS ・ 11 DAYS AGO