Economy

Account Manager

The Guardian
The Guardian
 10 days ago
A career in Client Implementation and Execution, within Client Service Support services, will provide you with the opportunity to help our clients transform their customer service and engagements from cost centres into revenue generating businesses across all PwC lines of service. In joining, you’ll help clients develop and implement a customer service and engagement strategy that is aligned with their customer experience strategy, enhancing customer engagement while lowering costs, and optimising operations to ensure they are getting the most value possible.

To really stand out and make us fit for the future in a constantly changing world, each and every one of us at PwC needs to be a purpose-led and values-driven leader at every level. To help us achieve this we have the PwC Professional; our global leadership development framework. It gives us a single set of expectations across our lines, geographies and career paths, and provides transparency on the skills we need as individuals to be successful and progress in our careers, now and in the future.

As a Manager, you'll work as part of a team of problem solvers, helping to solve complex business issues from strategy to execution. PwC Professional skills and responsibilities for this management level include but are not limited to:

  • Develop new skills outside of comfort zone.
  • Act to resolve issues which prevent the team working effectively.
  • Coach others, recognise their strengths, and encourage them to take ownership of their personal development.
  • Analyse complex ideas or proposals and build a range of meaningful recommendations.
  • Use multiple sources of information including broader stakeholder views to develop solutions and recommendations.
  • Address sub-standard work or work that does not meet firm's/client's expectations.
  • Use data and insights to inform conclusions and support decision-making.
  • Develop a point of view on key global trends, and how they impact clients.
  • Manage a variety of viewpoints to build consensus and create positive outcomes for all parties.
  • Simplify complex messages, highlighting and summarising key points.
  • Uphold the firm's code of ethics and business conduct.

About the role:

We are looking for an experienced Account Manager to support the growth of the Operate Technology pillar, working alongside the leadership team who are responsible for driving a multi-million pound per annum revenue business. This is a challenging role and provides plenty of development opportunities in a fast paced and growing part of the business.

You will have the opportunity to lead an industry sector for the Operate Technology Project and Delivery Services pillar and work with colleagues across the PwC UK network to deliver new revenue streams.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Build relationships with Partners and Directors across the PwC network within your industry sector.
  • Engage with the Execution Managed Services Solutions Lab and CTO Office to assess and qualify opportunities for Operate Technology Project and Delivery services.
  • Support the qualification and shaping of large project and managed service opportunities including responding to client RFI and RFPs.
  • Work with the Operate Technology Practice Leads to develop E2E Technology Solutions and drive innovation
  • Provide oversight for inflight engagements and seek opportunities to drive incremental revenue streams
  • Manage a wide range of stakeholder relationships up to C-suite
  • Build a deep understanding of the priorities and strategies to ensure PwC add value across the network
  • Developing and implementing effective engagement strategies including relationship mapping and management of opportunity pipelines
  • Bringing discipline, structure and support to account teams through management information, market insight, knowledge sharing and meeting preparation.
  • Working right across the pursuit process to inform, support, challenge, develop and convert a pipeline of opportunities.
  • Contribute to proposals, provide information and marketing collateral as requested.

Location:

UK Wide

What we are looking for?

Essential:

  • Broad technical knowledge of multiple types of project and service solutions including Cloud, Data, CRM and ERP
  • Previous experience working in a B2B role or in an account manager role in a technology focussed environment
  • You will possess excellent communication skills and gravitas with senior stakeholders, (both clients and senior staff) as well as demonstrating a thorough understanding of the strategic business drivers for global, complex clients.
  • An expert understanding and track record in sales, business development and client relationship and account management in a highly competitive, Business to Business environment.
  • Extensive experience working on bid responses with excellent attention to detail and problem-solving capabilities
  • A proactive and collaborative individual who is able to contribute and participate as a member of the Operate Technology Project and Delivery Services Account Management team.
  • Strong commercial acumen both in terms of managing pipeline and through the sales process.
  • A full understanding of the sales cycle, a track record in managing an opportunity from target through to ‘close’ and providing oversight
  • Good team player with an ability to lead teams with a strong customer focus
  • Ability to work under pressure with a constant positive outlook when being faced with complex client issues

What’s in it for you?

You will be provided with the skills and development opportunities to grow your career alongside a growing team and organisation.

We are passionate about the work we deliver and the knowledge we can provide to clients and we are passionate about providing you with the tools and skills you’ll need to do this too. You will be included in our specific training framework, tailored to match your skills, needs, and personal career aspirations.

We have a dedicated career service who will help you reach your career goals and help you succeed and grow. On top of our wealth of growth opportunities you will receive 25 days annual leave, a flexible benefits scheme to suit your personal/family needs, a competitive salary with regular reviews and the potential for a discretionary bonus.

Not the role for you?

Did you know PwC offer flexible contract arrangements as well as contingent work (ie temporary or day rate contracting)?

The skills we look for in future employees

All our people need to demonstrate the skills and behaviours that support us in delivering our business strategy. This is important to the work we do for our business, and our clients. These skills and behaviours make up our global leadership framework, ‘The PwC Professional’ and are made up of five core attributes; whole leadership, technical capabilities, business acumen, global acumen and relationships.

The Deal

We want all of our people to feel empowered to be the best that they can be, which is why we have ‘The Deal’.

Diversity

Valuing Difference. Driving Inclusion.

We work in a changing world which offers great opportunities for people with diverse backgrounds and experiences. We seek to attract and employ the best people from the widest talent pool because creating value through diversity is what makes us strong as a business, enabling us to solve important problems and deliver value to our clients. We encourage an inclusive culture where people can be themselves, are valued for their strengths and are empowered to be the best they can be. As an organisation with an increasingly agile workforce, we also support different ways of working offering flexible working arrangements. Learn more here about our work to support an inclusive culture.

