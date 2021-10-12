Title: Positive Behaviour Support Lead (Board Certified Behaviour Analyst)

Contract Type: Permanent Full Time (37 hours per week)

Persona: Site Based

Location: Newham, London

Salary: £34,703 - £45,894 per annum depending on experience

Closing date for completed applications: 24th October 2021

Interviews will be held on: 2nd November 2021

Early applications are encouraged as we reserve the right to close the advertisement and interview earlier than stated.

Beverley Lewis House is a unique refuge service providing specialist support to women with learning disabilities who have experienced or are at risk of gender based abuse. The service has successfully secured additional funding to extend its work supporting women with autism and learning disabilities and is now seeking to recruit to the post of Positive Behaviour Support Lead.

This is an exciting opportunity to join a specialist service working to improve the safety independence, inclusion and quality of life of women with autism and learning disabilities.

As part of this role you will also offer an outreach service to other L&Q Living services.

We are currently seeking to appoint an experienced Behaviour Analyst to join our team of dedicated professionals. The successful candidate will be responsible for managing a high quality support service to people within learning disabilities and autism spectrum conditions.

Job duties will include, but not limited to:

Participating in and actively contributing to multi-disciplinary team meetings

Conducting functional assessments and analyses of behaviours that challenge and skills assessments

Developing positive behavior support plans and risk assessments

Developing and delivering training on positive behaviour support strategies, and other areas pertaining to people’s needs.

Minimum Qualifications:

Current registration as a Behaviour Analyst with the Behavior Analyst Certification Board or to be working towards the accreditation

Experience working with individuals with learning disabilities and autism and other complex needs whose behaviour may challenge services

The successful candidate will be ready to work as part of a team, with the ability to develop effective professional relationships with a diverse multi-disciplinary team. This role will be challenging but rewarding, with the opportunity to have a real impact on the lives of people who use our services. There is considerable scope to contribute to service development across the service as a whole.

This is an essential car user post to which an additional monthly allowance is paid. The post holder is required to hold a full driving licence and have access to a vehicle that is insured for business use.

Why work for L&Q Living?

We offer excellent benefits including 29 days annual leave, pension scheme and non-contributory life assurance, season ticket loan, employee discount scheme and a health and wellbeing program.

You will be joining a department which scored a trust rating of 78% from our recent Great Places to Work survey, with 88% of our staff also saying that we have put them first during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Being part of a large housing association means that you have the opportunity of career progression throughout the organisation. Many of our employees move to positions across other parts of the business such as care and support, customer service or housing. So, joining L&Q Living means that you are joining a company that offers a range of opportunities.

If you are interested in this role and have the experience required, then apply without delay!

For this post the successful candidate will need to apply for an Enhanced Disclosure Barring Service certificate (DBS) to enable them to work within the team. Further information about the Disclosure scheme can be found at http://www.homeoffice.gov.uk/agencies-public-bodies/dbs/

The Health and Social Care Act 2008 (Regulated Activities) (Amendment) (Coronavirus) Regulations 2021 requires all care home staff to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by 11 November 2021. On this basis, L&Q Living will not consider applications for our care homes unless the candidates have been vaccinated or are willing to be fully vaccinated by 11 November 2021.

COVID 19: The safety of our staff and our candidates is of the utmost importance. Every effort will be taken to ensure that safe ways of working are adopted throughout the Recruitment and Selection process. We are introducing extra precautions in line with UK Government Guidelines. Our recruitment processes will follow social distancing and COVID-19 Secure requirements. This will include the use of various technologies to support the interview process. Should candidates have any questions regarding this, or if you require additional support please let us know at the interview planning stage.

At the foundation of everything that we do are our corporate values and associated behaviours. Our organisational behavioural framework outlines the core expectations of all employees, which should be demonstrated at all times when representing L&Q. More information about L&Q’s values can be found on our website and a copy of our behavioural framework can be provided on request.

Our commitments:

At L&Q, people are at the heart of our business and our success depends on employing the best people and getting the best from them. This is why we are committed to developing our people. It's only by investing in a well-trained and motivated workforce that we can continue to prosper and sustain business success.

We are committed to supporting your work-life balance and recognise the changing demands and circumstances in life. Please let us know during the recruitment process if you’re interested in part time working or job sharing. In addition, should your circumstances change once you have joined L&Q, you can also request flexible working arrangements, e.g. a change to working hours - if it’s feasible then we’ll make it happen. We are recognised externally for our commitment to inclusion.

We are a Stonewall Diversity Champion, a Disability Confident (Committed) employer and have signed the Time to Change Employer Pledge to demonstrate our commitment to end mental health discrimination in the workplace.

We expect all of our employees to support our environmental policy and social responsibility work. We are an employer committed to environmental and social responsibility.

L&Q is a regulated charitable housing association and one of the UK’s most successful independent social businesses. The L&Q Group houses around 250,000 people in more than 97,000 homes, primarily across London and the South East.

As a charitable organisation, our role goes beyond providing homes and housing services. We are a long-term partner in the neighbourhoods where we work. We hope to build aspiration, opportunity and confidence in our communities through our £250 million L&Q Foundation and our skills academy.

In response to the housing and affordability crisis, we will build 100,000 new homes over ten years. Of these, 60,000 homes will be built or funded by L&Q, whilst a further 40,000 will come through partnerships. Crucially, at least 50% of these new homes will be genuinely affordable, with a target of 60% in London.

Our vision is that everyone has a quality home they can afford, and we combine our social purpose with commercial drive to create homes and neighbourhoods everyone can be proud of.