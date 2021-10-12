CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil rises on supply tightness

By Guest Author
workboat.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, in what was another blockbuster week, oil prices rose further as the global energy supply tightness squeezed fuel availability. The temporary price relief from Thursday’s confusion over the possibility of releasing U.S. strategic reserves did not last long and prices quickly rebounded. Asia, which is the prime

Houston Chronicle

U.S. propane market headed for 'armageddon' this winter, IHS says

U.S. propane prices are so high and supplies so scarce that the market appears headed for “armageddon” during the depths of winter, according to research firm IHS Markit Ltd. Stockpiles of the key heating fuel and manufacturing feedstock in the world’s biggest economy probably have already topped out for the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Houston Chronicle

U.S. stockpiles decrease along with oil price

U.S. crude inventories decreased by 400,000 barrels last week as oil prices fell Wednesday morning, trading at $82.44 at 9:32 a.m. Central. IHS: U.S. propane market headed for 'armageddon' this winter. The nation’s commercial crude inventories decreased to 426.5 million barrels during the week ended Oct. 15 from about 427...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fuel Oil#Oil Products#Oil Markets
mining.com

Copper price surges past $11,000 on supply squeeze

The copper price continued to rally towards record highs on Tuesday as signs of extremely tight supply outweighed concerns that slowing growth in China will impact demand. Traders were paying huge premiums for quickly deliverable copper after stockpiles in the London Metal Exchange’s (LME) warehouse system tumbled to their lowest level in decades.
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures mark first loss in 6 sessions

Oil futures settled lower on Thursday, with U.S. prices down for the first time in six sessions, a day after the front-month contract settled at the highest since October 2014. Prices got a boost Wednesday as the Energy Information Administration reported a weekly decline in U.S. crude inventories --- the first in four weeks. On its first full trading day as a front-month contract, West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery fell 92 cents, or 1.1%, to settle at $82.50 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
TRAFFIC
OPEC
Traffic
Coal Industry1
Oil Production
Economy
Industry
Energy Industry
Gas Price
Oil Prices
CNBC

Oil rises as U.S. crude stockpiles dwindle

Oil prices edged higher on Wednesday, rebounding from early losses after U.S. crude stockpiles unexpectedly fell and inventories at the nation's largest storage site hit their lowest level in three years. Brent crude futures rose 74 cents, or 0.87%, to $85.82 a barrel, lingering close to multi-year highs. November U.S....
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Oil rallies as U.S. crude stocks decline in tight market

NEW YORK, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Oil prices rallied on Wednesday after U.S. crude inventories at the nation's largest storage site hit their lowest level in three years and nationwide fuel stocks fell sharply, a signal of rising demand. Brent crude futures settled at $85.82 a barrel, a gain of...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Japan Sept output likely fell as supply disruptions hit automakers

TOKYO, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Japan's factory output likely fell in September as supply chain disruptions continued to hit automakers, a Reuters poll showed, reinforcing expectations that growth in the world's third-largest economy cooled sharply in the third quarter. Rising commodity prices and China's faltering recovery have recently added to...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

EIA reports an unexpected weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies

The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories fell for the first time in four weeks, down by 400,000 barrels for the week ended Oct. 15. That compared with an average 2 million-barrel climb expected by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. The American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported a 3.3 million-barrel increase, according to sources. The EIA also reported weekly inventory declines of 5.4 million barrels for gasoline and 3.9 million barrels for distillates. The S&P Global Platts survey had forecast supply declines of 2.2 million barrels for gasoline and 2.4 million barrels for distillates. The EIA data also showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub edged down by 2.4 million barrels for the week. Oil prices pared some gains following the EIA data. Ahead of its expiration at the end of Wednesday’s trading session, the November West Texas Intermediate crude contract turned higher, up 3 cents, or 0.04%, at $82.99 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Futures were trading at $82.45 before the supply data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Forbes

Energy Crisis 2021: How Bad Is It, And How Long Will It Last?

Trying to bounce back from Covid, the world has run headlong into an energy crisis. The last spike of this magnitude popped the 2008 bubble. Crude oil is up 65% this year to $83 per barrel. Gasoline, above $3 per gallon in most of the country, is more costly than any time since 2014, with inventories at the lowest level in five years.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

