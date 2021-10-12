Enterprise and Vocational Director

Support and enrich the experiences of our students! We are currently looking to appoint a qualified, experienced teacher to join Harris Girls' Academy Bromley as Achievement Director.

The successful candidate must be able to teach A Level Business Studies, Health and Social Care or Economics, and will ensure high standards of teaching and learning across the subject area through continuously developing and enhancing the quality of teaching and learning.

About Us

Harris Girls’ Academy Bromley is a thriving, diverse and academically successful school for girls in New Beckenham. Our GCSE results are amongst the best in the country with progress being amongst the most successful schools nationally. We passionately believe in educating young women for the future and with specialisms in Science and Enterprise we are working hard to create opportunities for girls to be successful in English and maths as well as more traditional subjects like Classics and Latin.

Along with other single sex schools in Beckenham, we welcome boys and girls to join us in the Sixth Form and we are very proud of the contribution that they both make to the school. We are also founding members of the highly successful Harris Federation Sixth Form.

Academy Ethos:

Combining the traditional values of courtesy, consideration, cooperation and smart uniform with the best of modern teaching methods and technology;

Providing strong and personalised pastoral care through a faculty structure that creates a strong sense of belonging and harmony with a dedicated team who support the transition from Primary school into

Secondary school;

Involving girls in leadership and partnership across the Academy so that they can become confident and entrepreneurial young women and recognise that anything is possible if they endeavour to achieve;

Aiming to make learning challenging, engaging and relevant so that the girls become independent, happy and active in their learning;

Working in partnership with parents and involves them fully in their child’s education and in the wider life of the Academy.

We believe that every girl can and should achieve their full potential and our commitment is one of ensuring the girls develop a love of learning, a passion for enquiry and enterprise and a dedication to being the best that they can be. Our motto is: All Can: We Will.

Main Areas of Responsibility

The purpose of your role will be:

To be accountable for student progress and development in the subject area across KS3, KS4 and post 16, including meeting student achievement targets for subject areas which are agreed by the Principal and the Governing Body.

To ensure high standards of teaching and learning across the subject area through continuously, developing and enhancing the quality of teaching and learning.

To ensure the provision of an appropriately broad, balanced, relevant and differentiated curriculum for students in the subject area, in accordance with the academy aims and policies, as determined by the Principal and Governing Body.

To ensure that all school policies and procedures are implemented and applied consistently by all staff in the subject area.

To ensure agreed tutor programme is implemented and that tutors are effective in their role.

To ensure effective behaviour for learning is evident throughout faculty

To effectively and efficiently manage and deploy teaching/support staff, financial and physical resources across the subject area.

To lead development for literacy, through the WORD strategy, within subject areas, to raise standards of Literacy across the Academy

Your main areas of responsibility will fall under the areas of:

Operational and strategic planning (including rigorous self-evaluation and review of subject area performance, formulating the subject and faculty improvement plans, and leading the development of appropriate syllabuses, resources, schemes of work, marking policies, assessment and teaching strategies)

Ensuring the delivery of an appropriate, comprehensive, high quality and cost effective curriculum and leading development of the subject and its delivery

Staff development (including recruiting, building and managing an effective team of motivated staff)

Student outcomes (including ensuring the effective operation of target setting, monitoring and evaluation systems and the input and maintenance of accurate student data)

Pastoral system (including being a form tutor to a selected group of students)

Teaching, including acting as an outstanding role model

Qualifications & Experience

The successful candidate will:

Hold QTS (or equivalent) and a good, relevant undergraduate degree.

Be an excellent teacher with a minimum of two years' teaching experience.

Have proven success in raising achievement.

Have experience of leading others, ensuring high quality performance.

Have successful experience in implementation of monitoring, evaluation and review process to improve the quality of teaching and learning.

Demonstrate a high level of ICT skills and experience of how new technologies can be used to raise achievement.

Have recent experience of involvement in innovative curriculum development.

Have experience of presenting to a wide audience including teachers, other managers, students and parents.

Understand creative whole school strategies for improving literacy and numeracy and the importance of this in raising achievement.

Have some successful experience of leading on cross subject initiatives that have contributed to raising achievement.

Have experience of embedding innovative strategies for Assessment for Learning and Learning to Learn.

Have recent and relevant experience of managing and implementing change successfully at subject leader level.

Be willing to use coaching as a model for ensuring on-going professional development.

Next Steps

If you have any questions about this opportunity, please contact us via e-mail, or call to arrange a conversation.

Before applying, please download the Job Pack for full details on the job responsibilities and person specification. You will need this when completing your application.

Please note: we may hold interviews as and when applications are received and we reserve the right to offer to a candidate prior to the closing date. We only accept applications submitted online via our careers website and which are completed before the closing deadline. With this in mind, we encourage you to apply as soon as possible and advise you check the job information as per the listing on our careers site.

Professional Development & Benefits

Our people are at the heart of our success. We have developed a strong culture of collaboration and best practice, with professional development and career planning at its centre. We invest in our staff with support, coaching, mentoring, and a wide range of top-quality training programmes delivered at every level to senior leadership.

We look for talented individuals who share our vision for creating exceptional places of learning, and are committed to ensuring that every child in London has access to the best possible education.

In addition to the opportunities for career progression, training and development, we also offer a competitive rewards and benefits package which includes our Harris Allowance, a Performance and Loyalty Bonus, Pension Scheme, a Wellbeing Cash Plan and many other benefits.

Safeguarding Notice

The Harris Federation and all our academies are committed to ensuring the highest levels of safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children, and we expect all our staff and volunteers to share in this commitment. All offers of employment are subject to an Enhanced DBS check, references, and where applicable, a prohibition from teaching check will be completed for all applicants. Before applying, please review our Policy Statement on the Recruitment of Ex-Offenders.

Equal Opportunities

The Harris Federation is an equal opportunities employer and welcomes applications from all suitably qualified candidates.

As a provider of employment and education, we value the diversity of our staff and students, and all our staff are equally valued and respected. We are committed to providing a fair, equitable and mutually supportive learning and working environment for our students and staff.